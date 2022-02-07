Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Afternoon brief: Karnataka college allows entry to Hijab-clad students, and all the latest news
Afternoon brief: Karnataka college allows entry to Hijab-clad students, and all the latest news

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion at 1pm.
Students wearing hijab (headcover) were on Monday allowed to enter the college premises of government PU college.(ANI)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 12:55 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 1 pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Karnataka college permits entry to Hijab-clad students; to sit in separate class

Students wearing hijab (headcover) were on Monday allowed to enter the college premises of government PU college in the Kundapura area of Udupi district, Karnataka. Read more 

Jason Holder becomes 5th West Indies player to achieve massive feat; joins Sir Viv Richards, Chris Gayle in elite list

On a day when most of the West Indies batters failed to last long against the Indian attack, Jason Holder stood tall, ensuring his side posted a respectable total in the first ODI in Ahmedabad. Read more

Not Gauri Khan, this is who accompanied Shah Rukh Khan to Lata Mangeshkar's funeral

Shah Rukh Khan was joined by his manager Pooja Dadlani at Lata Mangeshkar's funeral on Sunday. Read more   

RELATED STORIES

Ananthapuramu accident: PM Modi announces ex-gratia for kin of deceased

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (February 7) announced an ex-gratia amount of 2 lakh each for the families of those who lost their lives in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Ananthapuramu. Read more 

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno bookings open, gets heads-up display

Maruti Suzuki on Monday has announced that it has opened booking for the updated Baleno premium hatchback, available at 11,000 in the Nexa outlets and Nexa website as well.  Read more &amp;nbsp;

Arjun Kapoor tries his hand at Iyengar Yoga for posture and lower back problems: Malaika Arora cheers for him

Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram today to share photos of his workout routine.  Read more  

Deepika Padukone to Anushka Sharma: Actors take part in ‘That's Not My Name’ viral trend

If you’re a regular user of different social media platforms, you may have seen the posts by various Bollywood actors taking part in the ‘That's Not My Name’ viral trend. Read more 

