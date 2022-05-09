Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Afternoon brief: LIC IPO subscription closes today, and all the latest news

Published on May 09, 2022 12:46 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Mega LIC IPO ends today: 10 things to know on day 6 of bidding

After nearly a week of bidding, the subscription period for the $2.7 billion public offering of Life Insurance Corporation of India is set to end on Monday. Read more  

‘If I die…’: Elon Musk's cryptic tweet sets Twitter abuzz

Elon Musk shared a tweet where he spoke about dying under mysterious circumstances. Watch here 

'Sitting in the change room won't get your form back': Gavaskar's stern warning for Virat Kohli amid calls for break

Calls for Virat Kohli to take a break from cricket has been growing by the day amid his concerning form in the ongoing 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Read more

Prithviraj trailer: Akshay Kumar's Samrat and stories of his valour win over Manushi Chillar's Sanyogita. Watch

RELATED STORIES

The trailer of Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Prithviraj, directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Yash Raj Films. Read more  

Alia Bhatt proves she is queen of effortless airport fashion in crop top, oversized jacket and pants: Pics, video inside

Actor Alia Bhatt's reign as the effortless airport fashion queen continues in full swing, and her fans love this sartorial moment. Read more

 

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

