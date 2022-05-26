Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Afternoon brief: Maha deputy CM, Sena's Raut slam 'ED misuse' after raids linked to minister, and all the latest news
india news

Afternoon brief: Maha deputy CM, Sena's Raut slam 'ED misuse' after raids linked to minister, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Maharahtra transport minister Anil Parab. (HT file photo)
Published on May 26, 2022 12:57 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Ajit Pawar, Raut slam 'ED misuse' after raids linked to Maharashtra minister

Hours after the Enforcement Directorate began searches at multiple locations against Maharashtra transport minister Anil Parab, the state’s deputy chief minister and the ruling Shiv Sena reacted sharply to the central probe agency’s action, alleging misuse by the government. Read more

Top Maoist wanted in over 100 cases found dead in Bihar

A 55-year-old top Maoist, who was wanted in over 100 cases and carried a reward of 75 lakh on his head, was found dead in a forest in Bihar’s Gaya district on Wednesday night, police said and called it a major jolt to Left-wing insurgency. Read more

CBI raids Jharkhand Cong working president Bandhu Tirkey in court-ordered probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting raids at residences of former Jharkhand sports minister Bandhu Tirkey in connection with financial irregularities in conducting the 34th National Games in 2011, people aware of the development said. Read more

RELATED STORIES

Indian Navy shares video of 'text book bullseye': 'Hit first-hit hard'

The Indian Navy's guided-missile anti-submarine stealth frigate successfully engaged a low flying target with its surface-to-air missile (SAM) system, the navy said on Thursday. Read more

Shashi Tharoor replies to man’s tweet asking him to suggest name for bookstore

Shashi Tharoor is known for his wit and verbal prowess. People often get the chance to get glimpses of his rich vocabulary, including on Twitter. And expectedly, the tweets never fail to create a stir among people. Read more

Inside pics from Karan Johar's party: Ranbir Kapoor-Anushka Sharma, Aamir-Kajol reunite, Hrithik posts last beard pic

Karan Johar was surprised at the enormous cake he got for his birthday party at the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Almost the entire Hindi film industry turned up for the ‘bling’-inspired party, thrown to celebrate Karan's 50th birthday. Read more

AB de Villiers reacts to RCB's win vs LSG and Rajat Patidar's match-winning hundred

Rajat Patidar emerged as the unlikely hero as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) moved a step closer from reaching the finals of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Read more

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP