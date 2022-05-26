Afternoon brief: Maha deputy CM, Sena's Raut slam 'ED misuse' after raids linked to minister, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Ajit Pawar, Raut slam 'ED misuse' after raids linked to Maharashtra minister

Hours after the Enforcement Directorate began searches at multiple locations against Maharashtra transport minister Anil Parab, the state’s deputy chief minister and the ruling Shiv Sena reacted sharply to the central probe agency’s action, alleging misuse by the government. Read more

Top Maoist wanted in over 100 cases found dead in Bihar

A 55-year-old top Maoist, who was wanted in over 100 cases and carried a reward of ₹75 lakh on his head, was found dead in a forest in Bihar’s Gaya district on Wednesday night, police said and called it a major jolt to Left-wing insurgency. Read more

CBI raids Jharkhand Cong working president Bandhu Tirkey in court-ordered probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting raids at residences of former Jharkhand sports minister Bandhu Tirkey in connection with financial irregularities in conducting the 34th National Games in 2011, people aware of the development said. Read more

Indian Navy shares video of 'text book bullseye': 'Hit first-hit hard'

The Indian Navy's guided-missile anti-submarine stealth frigate successfully engaged a low flying target with its surface-to-air missile (SAM) system, the navy said on Thursday. Read more

Shashi Tharoor replies to man’s tweet asking him to suggest name for bookstore

Shashi Tharoor is known for his wit and verbal prowess. People often get the chance to get glimpses of his rich vocabulary, including on Twitter. And expectedly, the tweets never fail to create a stir among people. Read more

Inside pics from Karan Johar's party: Ranbir Kapoor-Anushka Sharma, Aamir-Kajol reunite, Hrithik posts last beard pic

Karan Johar was surprised at the enormous cake he got for his birthday party at the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Almost the entire Hindi film industry turned up for the ‘bling’-inspired party, thrown to celebrate Karan's 50th birthday. Read more

AB de Villiers reacts to RCB's win vs LSG and Rajat Patidar's match-winning hundred

Rajat Patidar emerged as the unlikely hero as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) moved a step closer from reaching the finals of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Read more

