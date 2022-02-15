Afternoon brief: Money laundering case against Dawood, aides; ED conducts raids and all the latest news updates

Money laundering case against Dawood, his aides: ED conducts raids

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) was conducting raids at 10 locations in Mumbai and neighbouring areas on Tuesday in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and his associates under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. Read more

Punjab polls: AAP to be responsible for safety of 3 cr citizens, vows Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday assured the three crore people of poll-bound Punjab from all faiths of his party taking the responsibility of their safety. Read more

3 years after Pulwama, Jaish leadership still intact and thriving in Pakistan

Three years after the Pulwama terror strike, the QUAD foreign ministers joint statement singled out the 2008 Mumbai 26/11 and 2016 Pathankot airbase attacks for condemnation. Read more

Randhir Kapoor and Babita share cute moment in Kareena Kapoor’s birthday post for ‘best nana to Taimur and Jehangir'

Kareena Kapoor marked her father, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor's 75th birthday, with a special post on Tuesday. Read more

IND W vs NZ W: Deepti Sharma's efforts in vain as Kerr sisters guide New Zealand home in second ODI

Amelia Kerr (119*) and Maddy Green (52) starred with the bat as New Zealand defeated Mithali Raj-led India by three wickets in the second ODI of the five-match series at the John Davies Oval, Queenstown on Tuesday. Read more

Kia launches Carens 3-row vehicle at a compelling start price of ₹8.99 lakh

Kia Carens was officially launched in India on Tuesday at a starting and introductory price of ₹8.99 lakh (ex showroom). Read more

Eurofighter Typhoon - Europe's largest military programme

The Eurofighter Typhoon consortium includes 4 nations and all are using the plane in their own air forces. Watch here

