Afternoon brief: PM Modi extends b'day greetings to T'gana CM 'KCR Garu' and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Amid KCR's anti-Modi pitch, PM's birthday greetings for 'KCR Garu'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who has now upped his ante against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, especially after Budget 2022, received a message from PM Modi on Thursday. Nothing unusual. Read more

Mumbai: 14-year-old boy dies by suicide, cops suspect gaming addiction

A 14-year-old boy, allegedly addicted to online gaming has died by suicide in central Mumbai’s Hindmata area on Sunday. The Bhoiwada police are probing his death to find out if any task or challenge in the game led the boy to take the extreme step. Read more

MEA trains 500+ employees in cyber safety across 90 missions in Europe, Africa

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) has trained more than 500 employees across 90 missions in Europe and Africa to ensure the personnel are equipped to deal with both malicious malware and targeted attacks, officials familiar with the matter told HT. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Japan to announce easing of its strict border controls imposed to curb Covid

Japan is set to announce on Thursday that it will ease border controls put in place to counter the spread of the coronavirus, measures that are the strictest among wealthy nations and have been slammed by business leaders and educators. Read more

ITBP jawans patrol snow-bound area at 15,000 feet in sub-zero temperatures in Himalayas. Watch

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) often takes to various social media platforms to share posts to give people a glimpse into the lives of the personnel who are posted in the mountainous regions protecting our country. Read more

2022 Maruti Baleno exterior, interior details leaked ahead of launch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the 2022 Baleno on February 23. The carmaker has teased certain features of the upcoming premium hatchback revealing certain details about the car. Now, leaked images through Maruti's premium dealership Nexa has revealed details about the exterior and interior of the 2022 Baleno. Read more

'I am not finished yet': Veteran India bowler sends message to former franchise after going unsold in IPL auction

Delhi Capitals finished the Indian Premier League mega auction with 23 players in their squad, adding stars like David Warner (who makes a return to the Delhi franchise), Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav and Mustafizur Rahman among others to their roster. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Asha Bhosle says she wanted to meet Bappi Lahiri, recalls being told ‘if something happens to him, you will be blamed’

Asha Bhosle wanted to meet Bappi Lahiri but could not, she has revealed in a new interview. She also expressed her shock when she learned about the death of the legendary musician. Read more

Watch| Indian forces patrol snow-clad area at 15,000 ft in sub-zero temperatures