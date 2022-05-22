Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Afternoon brief: PM Modi hosts India's victorious Thomas Cup shuttlers, and all the latest news
india news

Afternoon brief: PM Modi hosts India's victorious Thomas Cup shuttlers, and all the latest news

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitates the Indian badminton contingent for Thomas and Uber cup, in New Delhi on May 22, 2022. (ANI/PIB)
Published on May 22, 2022 01:03 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Keep it up…’: PM Modi hosts India's victorious Thomas Cup shuttlers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the members of the historic Indian team that won the Thomas Cup in Bangkok after stunning Indonesia 3-0. After congratulating the Indian team over telephone for their historic victory, the prime minister met them personally with the badminton team, which included shuttlers from the women's Uber Cup squad. Read more

‘Ashamed this is happening in my country’: Cong’s Kapil Sibal on Neemuch killing

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday condemned the killing of an elderly man in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district. Taking to Twitter, Sibal, the former Union minister said that he was ashamed that this was happening in the country. Read more

Jharkhand CM orders action after video of boy raining kicks on girl goes viral

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Sunday directed police to identify the accused and take appropriate action after a video of a school girl being beaten by a young boy went viral on social media. Read more

'Hello. Period': Biden to Kim Jong Un, says 'prepared' for weapons test

US President Joe Biden, in Seoul before heading to Japan as part of his first Asia trip as president, had a simple message for North Korea's Kim Jong Un: "Hello... period," he told reporters on the last day of his visit to South Korea on Sunday. Read more

Tom Cruise-starrer Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’s full trailer leaked online

The trailer for Tom Cruise’s upcoming Mission Impossible film Dead Reckoning Part One was reportedly leaked online on Saturday. Several Twitter accounts shared the apparently-leaked trailer, and the video began to spread on social media. Read more

Watch: Virat Kohli thanks MI; RCB share visuals of celebration after securing playoffs berth in IPL 2022

In the hunt for elusive IPL title, Royal Challengers Bangalore booked a playoffs berth after Mumbai Indians' five-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. Read more

Deepika Padukone takes over French Riviera during the Cannes Film Festival 2022 in two charming looks: All pics, videos

Deepika Padukone's fashionable stint at the Cannes Film Festival is far from over, and we are not complaining. The actor, a jury member at the ongoing prestigious festival, has posted pictures and videos of herself dressed in several exquisite ensembles, and each look has been equally stunning. Read more

