Afternoon brief: PM Modi lauds TRAI on completing 25 years, and all the latest news
‘Infused new energy in India’s telecom sector…': PM Modi lauds TRAI on completing 25 years
Addressing an event on the 25th anniversary of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said in the eight years that his government has been in power, India has, through 5Rs, infused new energy in its telecom sector, lauding TRAI for playing a major role in achieving it. Read more
Adding to global food crisis? U.S. wants India to reconsider wheat export ban
Just 4 days after India imposed a ban on wheat exports, the global wheat prices soared at a record 6% on Monday. Watch here
Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa at same end but none get run out thanks to Lalit Yadav's lapse
It is safe to state that Lalit Yadav hasn't been able to utilise the opportunities Delhi Capitals have given him in IPL 2022. Read more
BMW i4 electric sedan to launch in India on May 26. Five things to know
BMW is taking small but significant steps to expand its electric vehicle (EV) portfolio in the country. Read more
Katrina Kaif takes break from holiday with Vicky Kaushal to do 'Pilates in New York', shares inspiring workout pic
Actor Katrina Kaif is a true-blue fitness enthusiast who never misses a day at the gym. Read more
Ratan Tata warns people about Facebook page. Here’s what he shared
Ratan Tata took to Instagram to warn people about a Facebook page that is scamming people using the name of his colleagues. Read more