Afternoon brief: Pakistan PM Imran Khan admits govt failure in bringing promised changes and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Published on Feb 11, 2022 12:54 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Wanted to bring 'revolutionary changes' but... : Imran Khan admits govt failure

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday admitted that his government has not been able to bring promised "changes" due to bureaucratic "faults" of the system, according to a report by local daily Dawn. Read More

‘Bulk of jobs come from private sector....’: KJ Alphons explains 'worship industrialists' remark

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader KJ Alphons, who said a day ago in the Rajya Sabha that industrialists should be ‘worshipped,’ explained on Friday that he meant to say that businessmen should be respected because 'a bulk of employment comes from the private sector.’ Read More

How drawing room ceiling of 6 floors collapsed in Gurugram housing: What we know

The ceiling of a few flats of Gurugram's Chintels Paradiso housing complex of Sector 109 caved in leading to fatality and injury. The incident took place at around 5.30pm on Thursday, but the rescue work continued till Friday morning. Read More

Ashwin's YouTube channel comment crediting Shastri goes viral after Rahane's 'purely instinctive' Australia series claim

Senior Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, who led the Indian team to a remarkable come-from-behind series victory in Australia last January, on Friday made startling revelations. Read More

Shabana Azmi reacts to Kangana Ranaut's comments on hijab row: ‘Correct me if I'm wrong but...’

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi has called out actor Kangana Ranaut for her recent comments on the ongoing hijab row in Karnataka. Read More

Watch | 'Enough is enough...': U.P Muslim women rally in support of pro-Hijab students

imran khan pakistan
