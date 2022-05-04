Afternoon brief: Rahul Gandhi’s ‘insult to nation’ attack on PM, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘insult to nation’ attack on PM as ex-servicemen await pension for April

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter on Wednesday to accuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “insulting the nation”. Read more

Hanuman Chalisa played at some places amid row over loudspeakers at mosques

Loudspeakers were not used or kept at volumes within permissible levels at mosques as Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray. Read more

In a first, Australian Air Force refuels Japan fighter; QUAD members boost ties

The Australian Air Force conducted air-to-air refuelling flight testing with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force. Watch more

‘Didn't expect him to take the axe upon himself, big thing for a captain to demote himself’: Jadeja on Mayank Agarwal

A surprised former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja heaped praise on Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal. Read more

Karan Johar announces 'with heavy heart' that Koffee With Karan will not return, fans call it ‘end of an era

On Wednesday, filmmaker Karan Johar announced that there will be no new season of his talk show Koffee With Karan. Read more

Janhvi Kapoor drops pics in floral green saree worth ₹70k, dad Boney Kapoor calls her 'ati sundar': See pics

Actor Janhvi Kapoor's ethnic style is truly one for the fashion books. The star has managed to make an indelible mark. Read more

