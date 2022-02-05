Home / India News / Afternoon brief: Man arrested for dressing up as Hindu deity in Karnataka, and all the latest news
Afternoon brief: Man arrested for dressing up as Hindu deity in Karnataka, and all the latest news

Karnataka Police arrested a man who dressed up a Hindu deity during a Muslim wedding ceremony. (Representative image)
Updated on Feb 05, 2022 12:47 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Robbing the future of daughters of India': Who said what on Karnataka hijab row

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday came out in support of hijab-wearing Muslim girl students and said their future is being robbed by letting the issue of the headcover come in the way of their education. Read More

Omicron: As BA.2 gains ground, experts explain if there is a need to worry

A new sub-strain of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, which has been spreading rapidly across the globe, has emerged as the latest challenge in taming Covid-19. Read More

Karnataka police arrest man who dressed up as Hindu deity at wedding

Karnataka Police arrested a man who dressed up a Hindu deity during a Muslim wedding ceremony. The man, identified as Umarullal Bashith, allegedly wore a cap made of an area nut plant and dressed up as Hindu deity Koragajja at his wedding ceremony on January 6. Read More

'Was taken aback when Sehwag informed me...': Ex-Team India manager reveals 'shocking' details of Kohli-Kumble fallout

The infamous fallout between former India skipper Virat Kohli and ex-India head coach Anil Kumble in 2017 remains one of the "darkest phase" of Indian cricket. Read More

Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover demands 4000 crore to leave BharatPe: 'Put money on table and take away the keys'

Shark Tank India's Ashneer Grover landed in controversy last month, after an audiotape of him, in which he is allegedly threatening and hurling abuses at a Kotak Mahindra Bank employee, was released. Read More

Sign out