Afternoon brief: SC stays Akali leader Bikram Majithia’s arrest till Monday and all the latest news

Punjab drugs case: SC stays Akali leader Bikram Majithia’s arrest till Monday

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the arrest of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia till Monday in a drugs case registered against him by Punjab Police on December 20.Read more

Bengaluru’s pollution levels higher than WHO standards: Report

All 10 air quality monitoring stations in Bengaluru have recorded pollution higher than World Health Organisation (WHO) standards, environmental advocacy group Greenpeace has said in a report.Read more

Mouni Roy ties the knot with Suraj Nambiar, glows in white at Goa wedding. See first pics of bride and groom

Mouni Roy tied the knot with Suraj Nambiar in Goa on Thursday. Arjun Bijlani shared pictures of the bride and groom on Instagram. Read more

Ukraine crisis: Russia-NATO tensions soar | After S-400, Su-35 in Belarus

The West is keeping an eye on Russian troop movements and war games in Belarus. Read more

Jaguar Land Rover opens bookings for Range Rover SV SUV in India

India has announced that bookings for the new Range Rover SV SUV in India has started from today. The SUV, which has already been introduced in global markets, will now be available for Indian customers as well. Read more&nbsp;

Manushi Chhillar's vacay diaries: In Oman, with a badminton bat and a cycle

Manushi recently did paragliding and loved every bit of it. From watching the land from the sky to experiencing flying in its truest sense, Manushi's vacay diaries in Oman are setting major travel goals for us. Read more

