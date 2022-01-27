Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Afternoon brief: SC stays Akali leader Bikram Majithia’s arrest till Monday and all the latest news
india news

Afternoon brief: SC stays Akali leader Bikram Majithia’s arrest till Monday and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia got relief from the Supreme Court that stayed his arrest in the drugs case till Monday.(HT_PRINT)
Published on Jan 27, 2022 12:43 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Punjab drugs case: SC stays Akali leader Bikram Majithia’s arrest till Monday

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the arrest of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia till Monday in a drugs case registered against him by Punjab Police on December 20.Read more

Bengaluru’s pollution levels higher than WHO standards: Report

All 10 air quality monitoring stations in Bengaluru have recorded pollution higher than World Health Organisation (WHO) standards, environmental advocacy group Greenpeace has said in a report.Read more 

Mouni Roy ties the knot with Suraj Nambiar, glows in white at Goa wedding. See first pics of bride and groom

Mouni Roy tied the knot with Suraj Nambiar in Goa on Thursday. Arjun Bijlani shared pictures of the bride and groom on Instagram. Read more

RELATED STORIES

Ukraine crisis: Russia-NATO tensions soar | After S-400, Su-35 in Belarus

The West is keeping an eye on Russian troop movements and war games in Belarus. Read more 

Jaguar Land Rover opens bookings for Range Rover SV SUV in India

India has announced that bookings for the new Range Rover SV SUV in India has started from today. The SUV, which has already been introduced in global markets, will now be available for Indian customers as well. Read more&amp;nbsp;

Manushi Chhillar's vacay diaries: In Oman, with a badminton bat and a cycle 

Manushi recently did paragliding and loved every bit of it. From watching the land from the sky to experiencing flying in its truest sense, Manushi's vacay diaries in Oman are setting major travel goals for us. Read more 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bikram singh majithia punjab drug case
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Covid-19 cases in India
Mouni Roy
Uttarakhand assembly election
RRB results Protest
Air India
Election 2022 Live updates
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP