Home / India News / Afternoon brief: SC stays Akali leader Bikram Majithia’s arrest till Monday and all the latest news
india news

Afternoon brief: SC stays Akali leader Bikram Majithia’s arrest till Monday and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia got relief from the Supreme Court that stayed his arrest in the drugs case till Monday.(HT_PRINT)
Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia got relief from the Supreme Court that stayed his arrest in the drugs case till Monday.(HT_PRINT)
Published on Jan 27, 2022 12:43 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Punjab drugs case: SC stays Akali leader Bikram Majithia’s arrest till Monday

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the arrest of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia till Monday in a drugs case registered against him by Punjab Police on December 20.Read more

Bengaluru’s pollution levels higher than WHO standards: Report

All 10 air quality monitoring stations in Bengaluru have recorded pollution higher than World Health Organisation (WHO) standards, environmental advocacy group Greenpeace has said in a report.Read more 

Mouni Roy ties the knot with Suraj Nambiar, glows in white at Goa wedding. See first pics of bride and groom

Mouni Roy tied the knot with Suraj Nambiar in Goa on Thursday. Arjun Bijlani shared pictures of the bride and groom on Instagram. Read more

Ukraine crisis: Russia-NATO tensions soar | After S-400, Su-35 in Belarus

The West is keeping an eye on Russian troop movements and war games in Belarus. Read more 

Jaguar Land Rover opens bookings for Range Rover SV SUV in India

India has announced that bookings for the new Range Rover SV SUV in India has started from today. The SUV, which has already been introduced in global markets, will now be available for Indian customers as well. Read more&amp;nbsp;

Manushi Chhillar's vacay diaries: In Oman, with a badminton bat and a cycle 

Manushi recently did paragliding and loved every bit of it. From watching the land from the sky to experiencing flying in its truest sense, Manushi's vacay diaries in Oman are setting major travel goals for us. Read more 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bikram singh majithia punjab drug case + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 27, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out