Afternoon brief: Sec-144 imposed in Tripura CM Biplab Deb's constituency and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Section 144 imposed in Tripura CM’s constituency after BJP-Congress clash

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Tripura administration imposed restrictions under Section 144 CrPC (Criminal Procedure Code) in some parts of Agartala on Saturday night following a clash occurred between ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress activists during a joining programme of the latter at chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s Assembly constituency, Banamalipur. Read more

High time! Delhi restauranteurs say cheers as curbs get lifted

Restauranteurs in the Capital are rejoicing as the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) withdrew all curbs, indicating eating joints and bars can now operate sans the night curfew. Read more

Bengal civic polls: Voting on amid violence fears, tight security

Voting began for Bengal civic polls on Sunday at 7 am across 108 municipalities amid fears of poll violence and tight security. The Supreme Court on Friday had rejected a petition by a BJP leader over the deployment of central forces in the state. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ukrainian oil and gas facilities burn as West prepares new sanctions

Russian forces have attacked oil and gas facilities in Ukraine, sparking huge explosions, officials said on Sunday, as Western allies prepared new sanctions, including banishing key Russia banks from the main global payments system. Read more

Janhvi Kapoor does her favourite Pilates exercise in workout video, Tanishaa Mukerji reacts: Watch

Actor Janhvi Kapoor hit the gym on the weekend with her Pilates trainer Namrata Purohit, and the video will pump you up to get on the fitness bandwagon. Read more

Amid Russia-Ukraine crisis, little girl appeals for peace in viral video

As the Russia-Ukraine crisis rages on with fresh explosions reported in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, on Saturday night, after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, the world is praying for peace to prevail. People are using social media for sending out prayers for those affected by the war. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shabana Azmi's 21-year-old niece had a 'horrific experience with Ola', actor says 'totally unacceptable'

Shabana Azmi has shared on Twitter that her niece had an ugly experience during her cab ride in Mumbai. In her post, Shabana's niece Meghna wrote that her cab driver asked her to get off the cab mid-way, late at night, and left her stranded on the Dadar bridge. Read more

'Was more like Djokovic or Federer forehand': Gavaskar hails 27-year-old star's 'clever and unbelievable' batting vs SL

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar was on Saturday reserved the highest praise for 27-year-old India star's “clever” batting in the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala, comparing some of his shots to that of the forehands of tennis greats like Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch| 'Not Gandhi's vision': Tara Gandhi on India under PM Modi; Says 'hate being nourished'