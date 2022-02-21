Afternoon brief: Tension in Karnataka over Bajrang Dal worker's death and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Karnataka Bajrang Dal activist murder: Minister Eshwarappa blames ‘Muslim goons’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A Bajrang Dal activist was allegedly murdered in Shivamogga district of Karnataka late on Sunday night, leading to tension in the area. Karnataka minister of rural development and panchayati raj K Eshwarappa also accused the Congress of provoking the goons. Read more

Fire breaks out at Hotel Sea Princess in Mumbai's Juhu area

A level one fire was reported at Hotel Sea Princess in Mumbai’s Juhu area at 10.35am on Monday. There was no report of any injury from the blaze. Read more

'Blatant position abuse. Time for BCCI president to dive in': Furious Shastri hits out at reporter for threatening Saha

Former India head coach on Sunday lashed out at the reporter for threatening veteran Indian wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha for an interview and called for an intervention from BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Saba Ali Khan disses Gehraiyaan, wonders if she can ‘switch back to A Thursday’; fan calls her ‘quite snarky’

Saba Ali Khan seems disappointed with Gehraiyaan, starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa. She expressed her views about the film in a comment on Neha Dhupia’s Instagram post. Read more

Best bedtime snack: Nutritionist recommends this sandwich for good night's sleep

If the first meal of your day (breakfast) - often termed as the most important one - sets the tone for the rest of your day, the last meal (dinner) is no less important as it can often play a significant role in the quality of sleep and managing your stress levels. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}