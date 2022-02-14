Afternoon brief: TMC leading in all 4 municipal bodies in Bengal civic polls and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Bengal civic polls: Mamata says overwhelming victory for TMC, celebrations begin

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday congratulated voters for the ruling party's win in the civic body elections in Asansol, Bidhannagar, Siliguri and Chandanagore. Read more

KCR backs Rahul’s surgical strike proof demand, Himanta Sarma hits back

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao continued his attack on his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma over the 2016 surgical strikes that India had conducted across terror launchpads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Read more

Mumbai environmentalist seeks public health advisories on poor air days

In a letter to officials on Sunday, city-based environmentalist and founder of the Awaaz Foundation, Sumaira Abdulali, demanded that a public health advisory be issued on days when Mumbai experiences days with hazardous air quality, much like what is done in Delhi and the surrounding national capital region when pollution levels exceed safe thresholds. Read more

‘This is why we won 2007, 2011 World Cup’: Raina compares his era with current batch, underlines area of focus for India

Suresh Raina may have gone unsold in the Indian Premier League mega audition but his legacy as one of India's finest middle-order batter remains solid. Read more

Mumbai Police’s ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’ about masks on Valentine’s Day 2022 are worth listening

Valentine’s Day 2022 is being celebrated by many across the world. Some are also taking to social media sites to share posts related to the day. Mumbai Police has now joined in too with a very creative advisory. Read more

Pregnant Kajal Aggarwal calls Gautam Kitchlu cutie in Valentine's Day post, says 'bugging him since 2012'

Actor Kajal Aggarwal, who is pregnant with her first child, is celebrating Valentine's Day with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu. Read more

Badhaai Do box office weekend collection: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar's film makes ₹7.82 crore in 3 days

After a slow opening on February 11, Badhaai Do collections soared over the weekend and the Harshvardhan Kulkarni film has earned ₹7.82 crore in the first weekend of its release. Read more

Confirmed: Made in India seven-seat Jeep SUV officially named Meridian

Jeep India on Monday announced that its upcoming - and much talked-about - seven-seater SUV for the market here will be called Jeep Meridian. Read more