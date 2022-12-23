Afternoon brief: Won’t suspend ‘Jan Aakrosh Yatra’ over Covid, says Rajasthan BJP in U-turn; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rajasthan BJP chief says ‘Jan Aakrosh Yatra’ over Covid to continue hours after its suspension news

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will continue its ‘Jan Aakrosh Yatra’ in Rajasthan till the central or state government issue an advisory on large gatherings in view of concerns around Covid-19, the Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia said on Thursday, announcing the party’s move to reverse its stand on the yatra. Read more

Winter session of Parliament ends early amid sparring between govt, opposition

The winter session of Parliament concluded early on Friday with both houses adjourned sine die. Ruckus continued in Parliament even on the last day of the session, which began on December 7. It was scheduled to end on December 29. The clash between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang was among the many issues over which the opposition leaders clashed with the government over the last week, triggering disruptions. Read more

Rapid NIA action pre-empted spread of Amravati and Udaipur killings

The NIA charge-sheets filed on brutal murders in Amravati in Maharashtra and Udaipur in Rajasthan with alleged blasphemy being the sole motive indicates the level of Islamic radicalization in the country with religious extremist groups in Pakistan acting as instigators to provoke extreme reactions of Sunni Barelvi community in India. Read more

Alligator makes a massive jump out of water to catch a drone, netizens are stunned. Watch

In the past few years, the usage of drones has only increased. Many photographers and videographers use a drone to capture the beauty of nature and take aerial views. Not only that, but some also use it to have close encounters with wildlife and learn more about animals. However, getting too close to the wild can sometimes come with a cost. And a recent video shows something similar to that. Read more

Merry Christmas 2022: Best wishes, images, greetings, quotes, messages to share on Facebook and WhatsApp on December 25

The holiday season is upon us, and the festival of joy and cheer - Christmas - is just around the corner. Every year Christmas is marked on December 25. People exchange presents with their loved ones, decorate their homes, bring a Christmas tree inside their homes, hang stockings, bake cookies and cakes, prepare a delicious feast, sing carols, and so much more to commemorate the spirit of Christmas. They also get ready to bid goodbye to another year and pray for a prosperous and peaceful New Year. Read more

'From now on, Kuldeep should stop taking five-wicket hauls': Furious Harbhajan's brutal attack on Rahul Dravid and co.

In the second Test match between India and Bangladesh on Thursday, wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav was left out from the playing XI. In his place, pacer Jaydev Unadkat was given a chance as he made a comeback to the Indian Test XI after 12 years. Interestingly, Kuldeep was the hero of 1st Test as he had picked eight wickets and was adjudged the Player of the Match as well. His axing from the XI didn't go down well with fans and former cricketers including India's former off-spinner, Harbhajan Singh.. . Read more

