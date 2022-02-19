Afternoon brief: Yogi says Ahmedabad blasts convict's kin rallied with SP chief, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Yogi says kin of Ahmedabad blasts convict rallied with SP chief for votes

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Aditynath on Saturday said family members of one of the 2008 Ahmedabad blasts convicts were seen with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav asking for votes. Read more…

As 3 Canada colleges shut down abruptly, Indian high commission issues advisory for students

The Indian high commission in Ottawa on Friday (local time) issued an advisory for Indian students affected by the abrupt closure of three institutions. The three colleges –M College in Montreal, CED College in Sherbrooke and CCSQ College in Longueil – had reportedly filed for creditor protection and blamed their financial crisis on the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. Read more…

UP polls: Action recommended after extra EVM found in zonal magistrate's vehicle

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district have recommended action against a zonal magistrate and suspended a police constable and a home guard for alleged negligence during poll duty in the Kairana assembly constituency. Read more…

Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant given bio-bubble break by BCCI; to miss 3rd T20I against WI and Sri Lanka T20I series

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant have been given a bio-bubble break by the BCCI and both players will not be featuring in the third and final T20I of the series against West Indies. The BCCI has given Kohli a 10-day break from the Indian team's bio-bubble. Read more…

This buttermilk recipe will boost digestion and cut cholesterol

An instant energy booster that helps cool the stomach and ward off digestive issues, the season of buttermilk or chaas is almost here. Come summer, the demand for India's one of favourite and desi probiotic drink is sure to shoot up. Unlike the name, buttermilk doesn't have butter in it but is a leftover milky liquid during the process of making butter. Read more…

