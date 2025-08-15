New Delhi, Train controllers in the Agra Rail Division on Thursday alleged that senior officials have issued verbal orders stating that the severity of disciplinary action will be determined by the number of mistakes they commit while on duty. Agra train controllers allege officials threatening action based on number of mistakes; division denies

However, the official spokesperson from the Agra Division said no disciplinary action has been taken or will be taken, other than those permitted as per railway rules.

Sources close to the control department said they were issued a fortnightly working review plan on Thursday, which outlined that the first mistake would result in verbal guidance or counselling, while the second would lead to the suspension of weekly rest and all leaves for the next three months.

"We have been further warned that if we commit a third mistake, a recorded warning will be added to the denial of any weekly rest or leave for the next three months. Disciplinary action under Discipline and Appeal Rules will follow the fourth mistake," a controller from the Agra Rail Division said, requesting anonymity.

He added, "Staff have been told that the same disciplinary structure may be applied in cases of negligence in monitoring."

When contacted, Prashasti Srivastava, divisional operational manager and official spokesperson, said, "Control office employees have been counselled about proper working for ensuring safety and punctuality of trains. No disciplinary action has been or will be taken, other than those permitted as per railway rules."

Railway employees claimed the verbal threat has created fear in the minds of the controllers and they believe that such threats will deteriorate the healthy working environment.

"Instead of threatening the controllers, who play a crucial role in safe train operations, the seniors should be supportive and encouraging. The controllers work under extreme pressure and any threat will further aggravate their problem," a senior controller from another railway division said.

Sukesh Kumar Yadav, divisional secretary, North Central Railway Men's Union, condemned the verbal threatening order and said if any action is taken against any of the controllers based on number of mistakes, the NCRMU will stand in their support.

"We will oppose any such action. I will write to the divisional head to look into the matter," Yadav said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.