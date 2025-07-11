Chandigarh, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini directed officials on Friday to connect all tube wells in the state's farming sector to solar energy in a phased manner. Agricultural tube wells should be connected to solar power in phases: Haryana CM

Saini gave these instructions while chairing a review meeting organised under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthan Mahabhiyan here. Energy Minister Anil Vij was also present at the meeting.

The chief minister said the Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited should identify five-acre plots for the solarisation of at least two agricultural feeders in every district, where solar panels can be installed and electricity supplied to agricultural tube wells.

According to an official statement, Saini suggested to the officials that a solar-power plant should be installed on about 300 acres of land in Ganni Kheda gram panchayat, near the 220-KV sub-station located in Raiwali village of Panchkula district.

This plant will make it possible to supply solar energy to all agricultural tube wells of the district. Also, solar panels should be installed on vacant land at places like colleges, deputy commissioners' offices, the Pinjore fruit and vegetable market terminus and bus stands in Panchkula district, the chief minister said.

He said in panchayats that provide land for solar power plants, the solar panel structures should be designed in a way that those can also function as "Kalyanam Mandapams", enabling the space beneath to be used for social and community functions.

It was also decided at the meeting that solar energy panels will be installed on the sheds of the "mandis" of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board and warehouses of the Haryana Warehousing Corporation.

Electricity will be generated from these solar panels and supplied for agricultural purposes, in accordance with the requirement.

Additional Chief Secretary, Power, A K Singh informed the meeting that more than 1.58 lakh solar pumps have so far been installed under the PM-KUSUM scheme in the state, which is being implemented from 2018-19.

A target has been set to install 70,000 new solar pumps in the state in the financial year 2025-26, for which a budget of ₹600 crore has been allocated.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.