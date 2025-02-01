Agriculture budget 2025: PM Dhandhanya Krishi Yojana to cover 1.7 crore farmers

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her eighth straight Union Budget in the Parliament today, which she said focuses on 10 broad areas, the first engine of which is the Agriculture sector. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Union Budget 2025, among 10 other broad areas, focuses on agriculture sector. (PTI)

She said that the PM Dhandhanya Krishi Yojana will cover 100 districts with low productivity. It will enhance agricultural productivity and augment storage at the panchayat level.

The Dhandhanya Krishi Yojana, Sitharaman said, would cover as many as 1.7 crore farmers. The programme, which will be launched with the states, will aim to grow ample opportunities for the farmers.

Global practices to be involved

Sitharaman said that global practices will be involved in the agriculture sector. “Our government will launch a programme in pulses, with focus on urad, toor and masoor,” the finance minister said.

As consumption in fruits is also increasing with the rise in income levels, Sitharaman said that the remuneration for farmers will also increase in collaboration with states.

"There is a special opportunity in Bihar, the Makhana board will be established in the state. The board will provide training and support to Makhana farmers," she said.

High yielding seeds national mission

The finance minister said that the Modi government will launch a national mission on high yielding seeds.

Noting that India ranks second in fish and aqua culture, Sitharaman said that there will be a special focus on Andaman and Nicobar to untap the sector.

5 year mission for cotton varieties

The central government also announced a five-year mission for cotton varieties, with the finance minister saying that the best of science support will be provided to farmers and ensure a steady supply of cotton used in textile sector.

Kisan Credit Card limit increases

In her Budget 2025 speech, Nirmala Sitharaman also said that the loan limit under the modified scheme for farmers will be increased from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh. This will fall under the loans taken through the Kisan Credit Cards (KCC).

Other than agriculture, other broad areas that the Union Budget 2025 will focus on include manufacturing, employment, MSMEs, uplifting rural areas and innovation.

Sitharaman said that the Narendra Modi-led government is about "accelerating growth, uplifting middle class". She said that the Centre embarks on a journey to explore the potential of the country.

"Our aspiration for Viksit Bharat inspires us to march forward resolutely," the finance minister said.