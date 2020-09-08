e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Ahead of assembly session, Odisha lawmakers to be tested for Covid-19

Ahead of assembly session, Odisha lawmakers to be tested for Covid-19

A special counter will be set up on the Assembly premises for the RT-PCR tests of the MLAs, staff and other officers two days before the commencement of the monsoon session.

india Updated: Sep 08, 2020 02:29 IST
Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Five days after the start of the Assembly proceedings, all the legislators will have to again undergo Rapid Antigen test.
Five days after the start of the Assembly proceedings, all the legislators will have to again undergo Rapid Antigen test. (AP PHOTO.)
         

All MLAs, staff and others senior officials of the Odisha Assembly will have to undergo RT-PCR tests for detection of Covid-19, ahead of the upcoming monsoon session of the Assembly scheduled to be held by end of September.

Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro who chaired a meeting to discuss the strategies to be adopted to ensure the smooth functioning of the house, said a special counter will be set up on the Assembly premises for the RT-PCR tests of the MLAs, staff and other officers two days before the commencement of the session.

“The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation along with a medical team will collect the swab samples of all the 147 MLAs, employees and other officials two days before the commencement of the Assembly. Those testing negative for coronavirus will be allowed to participate in the Assembly proceedings,” said Patro.

The members have to wear masks and maintain social distancing. It’s still not clear if journalists would be allowed to cover the proceedings since some MLAs may have to sit in the press gallery to honour social distancing norms.

Five days after the start of the Assembly proceedings, all the legislators will have to again undergo Rapid Antigen test. “After the session is over, the legislators have to remain in home isolation,” said Patro. Special arrangements will be made for the MLAs who are above 60 years of age.

So far 21 MLAs of Odisha Assembly, including 4 ministers have tested positive for Covid-19.

tags
top news
Amid border row, Army seeks to upgrade ‘night-blind’ infantry combat vehicles
Amid border row, Army seeks to upgrade ‘night-blind’ infantry combat vehicles
Past midnight, China claims to have taken countermeasures to India’s ‘military provocation’
Past midnight, China claims to have taken countermeasures to India’s ‘military provocation’
ED arrests Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar for money laundering
ED arrests Chanda Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar for money laundering
Jaishankar set to make stopover in Iran en route to Russia for meeting of SCO foreign ministers
Jaishankar set to make stopover in Iran en route to Russia for meeting of SCO foreign ministers
World must be better prepared for next pandemic, says WHO chief
World must be better prepared for next pandemic, says WHO chief
PM Modi hails successful test of indigenous hypersonic technology
PM Modi hails successful test of indigenous hypersonic technology
2 accused in Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case retract statement, say NCB forced them
2 accused in Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case retract statement, say NCB forced them
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputCovid-19Delhi MetroNational Education Policy 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In