Ahead of Budget Session, Congress to hold parliamentary strategy group meet tomorrow

The Congress party has called a meeting of its parliamentary strategy group on Friday that will decide the broad plans for the upcoming Budget Session, issues to be raised by the principal Opposition party and the nature of floor coordination with other Opposition parties and allies.

The session assumes importance coming in the backdrop of the elections in five states including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Uttarakhand. The political stakeholders of these polls, such as the BJP, Congress, AAP, Akali Dal and Trinamool Congress might see an opportunity in this session for maneuvering with an eye on the polls.

For the Congress, the larger issues are effective floor coordination with like-minded parties and picking up raging issues such as price rise, the economic situation while it also struggles with internal dissent and key leaders leaving the organization to join the BJP or rival parties.

The Congress will also take a call in the meeting on its equations with Trinamool, another key Opposition force—after the recent spat over Goa elections where the Congress refused to tie up with an eager TMC. Overall, the equations between the two sides have turned frosty over the public statements of TMC leaders against the Congress and the poaching of leaders by TMC.

But the focus of the Congress would be on the Budget and some of the key bills such as the upcoming crypto bill, the personal data protection bill and amendments to wildlife act.

The strategy meeting, chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, would also see attendance by LoP Mallikarjun Kharge, party’s Lok Sabha floor leader Adhir Chowdhury and other senior leaders.