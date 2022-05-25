Ahead of Gujarat assembly polls, Congress MLA’s son joins BJP

Ahmedabad: Keval Joshiyara, son of late Congress MLA Anil Joshiyara, a popular tribal leader and a five-time MLA from Bhiloda seat in Aravalli district, on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party along with 1,300 supporters.

He was inducted into the party by BJP Gujarat chief C R Paatil at a function in Bhiloda town, according to a statement issued by the party.

“I am joining the BJP as I am impressed with the developmental work carried out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Bhupendra Patel’s government,” Joshiyara told reporters adding that he did not expect a ticket in the upcoming assembly elections in December. He said he will try his best to ensure the saffron party’s victory from Bhiloda constituency.

Congress MLA Anil Joshiyara died from post-Covid-19 complications in Chennai in March this year, at the age of 69. A surgeon, Joshiyara was first elected as an MLA from Bhiloda in 1995 on a BJP ticket. He served as the health minister between 1996 and 1997 in the government led by Shankersinh Vaghela.

In the 2017 elections, the BJP suffered a setback in the tribal area where 27 seats are reserved for scheduled tribe (ST) candidates. The BJP had won nine and the Congress won 15. Two seats were won by the Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) that had an alliance with Congress at that time. One seat at Modhwa Hadaf was won by an independent candidate. The ruling BJP has set an ambitious target of winning most of the tribal seats.

On May 3, three-time MLA and tribal leader Ashwin Kotwal resigned from Congress and joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat. He joins a long list of about 13 sitting and former legislators who have quit the grand old party and joined BJP in Gujarat after the 2017 elections.

