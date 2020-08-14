e-paper
Ahead of Independence Day, President Kovind to address nation today at 7 pm

Ahead of Independence Day, President Kovind to address nation today at 7 pm

The President’s address will be broadcast on the national network of All India Radio (AIR) and on various Doordarshan channels in Hindi, followed by the English version.

india Updated: Aug 14, 2020 15:55 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo: President Ram Nath Kovind.
File photo: President Ram Nath Kovind. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on the eve of 74th Independence Day on Friday at 7 pm, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement. The address will be broadcast on the national network of All India Radio (AIR) and on various Doordarshan channels in Hindi, followed by the English version, it said.

“AIR will broadcast regional language versions at 2130 hrs on its respective regional networks,” it added.

This year’s Independence Day will take amid the unprecedented crisis brought about the Covid-19 pandemic. In an advisory issued by the Union home ministry last month, the government pressed for the “best possible use of technology” during this year’s Independence Day celebrations to avoid gathering in large numbers.

“The events organized could be web-cast in order to reach out people at large, who are not able to participate,” the release issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs stated.

“Performance of Police/Military bands may be recorded at places of historic importance associated with the Independence movement; and recorded versions thereof may be displayed through large screens/digital media, during public functions and on social media,” it stated.

Special arrangements have been made at the iconic Red Fort in the national capital to mark the 74th Independence Day. While admission to the event will be granted only to those invited, special seating arrangements and safety protocols will be in place to ensure safety amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The invitees have been requested to wear masks. Besides this, an adequate number of suitable masks have been kept handy for distribution at various points of venue. Similarly, hand sanitizers will be made available at pre-defined locations. Display boards are placed discreetly to attract the attention of invitees.

Thermal screening of guests at all entry points has been planned, whereas medical booths have been set up at various locations across the venue.

