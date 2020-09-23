e-paper
Home / India News / Ahead of nationwide stir, Youth Congress takes out tractor rally against farm bills

Ahead of nationwide stir, Youth Congress takes out tractor rally against farm bills

The IYC national president and other members were also detained by Delhi Police on Tuesday when they had tried to march towards the Parliament building in protest against the passage of the farm bills

india Updated: Sep 23, 2020 16:52 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta
HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian Youth Congress workers had marched towards Parliament during a protest against farm bills on Tuesday as well and were detained.(Amal KS/HTphoto)
         

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) members, led by its national president Srinivas BV, took to the streets on Wednesday, a day ahead of the party’s nationwide agitation against the passage of anti-farmers’ bills during the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament.

In the second phase of the Kisan Aakrosh rally, the IYC supporters had taken out a tractor march from Panipat in Haryana to Delhi on Wednesday.

However, Haryana Police prevented the IYC members from entering Delhi. 

“Thousands of farmers and youth had joined our protest rally. We were stopped by Haryana Police as they used water canons and force on us. But this will not deter us from raising our voice. Enough is enough. Nobody can stop us now,” Srinivas said.

The IYC national president and other members were also detained by Delhi Police on Tuesday when they had tried to march towards the Parliament building in protest against the passage of the farm bills.

Srinivas claimed that the new laws would make farmers dependent on corporate houses. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about Atmnirbhar Bharat, or self-reliant India, but the farm bills of his government will make farmers dependent on corporate houses,” he alleged.

In Amritsar, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu joined the party protest in support of farmers.

Similar protests were also held in some other parts of the country, including Haryana and Odisha.

