Ahead of New Year’s Eve, prohibitory orders may be in place in Bengaluru: Police chief

Prohibitory orders will be issued ahead of New Year celebrations, which are likely to restrict movement within the city on New Year’s Eve after prescribed hours, Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant said on Friday.

On Tuesday, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai had said that no parties or mass gatherings would be permitted in the state from December 30 to January 2 in view of the Covid-19 scenario and the rising number of cases of the Omicron variant. However, the Chief Minister hadn’t specified whether night curfew would be implemented.

Elaborating on the police’s plans, Pant said the government’s communication had said that concerned authorities in the district will take a decision on the specific steps to be taken. “We will issue a prohibitory order on Monday and Tuesday. It will be difficult to restrict gatherings in public places without such an order. Since the Assembly session is going on we will need to announce the decision once ministers are back in Bengaluru,” said Pant.

Announcing the restrictions, CM Basavaraj Bommai had said that mass gatherings will not be allowed and special events like DJ parties will be prohibited on New Year’s Eve in Karnataka. “Mass gatherings will not be allowed, particularly in the MG Road area in Bengaluru. Restaurants and bars can function at 50% capacity but special events like DJ parties will not be allowed. Even in apartments, DJ parties will not be allowed. This is across the state and not just in Bengaluru,” Bommai had said.

This is the second year in a row that Covid-19 related restrictions are in place in Bengaluru on New Year’s Eve. In December 2020, the Karnataka government had announced night curfew in the state from 6 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1.

Pant said that a decision has not been taken on what time the night curfew will be imposed. “We had the night curfew starting at 10 pm but this year, we are yet to take a call. We will take all suggestions into consideration before announcing the decision,” he said.

The commissioner said that all those who have made booking at hotels, pubs or restaurants will be allowed but all patrons are expected to leave before the curfew hours. “No one will be allowed to roam on the street. Those found on the street will be asked to provide the reason for being out. In case someone is getting home, we will allow them. But we will not allow anyone on the street for recreational purposes. All emergency services will be exempted from this rule,” he added.

On Tuesday, 12 new cases of the Omicron variant were detected in Karnataka, the health minister said, adding that with these fresh infections, a total of 31 such cases have been found in the southern state so far.

“12 new cases of Omicron have been confirmed in Karnataka today taking the tally to 31,” the minister tweeted, sharing a list of new patients infected with the strain.

Among the 12 new cases, 10 were reported from Bengaluru, of which seven were foreign returnees. Among those, five passengers arrived from the United Kingdom, while one each landed from Nigeria and Denmark. Of the remaining two, Mangaluru and Mysuru reported one case each, both foreign arrivals (Ghana and Switzerland, respectively).

