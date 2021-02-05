Ahead of polls, Tamil Nadu CM offers farm loan waiver of ₹12,110 crore
The ruling AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu on Friday waived ₹12,110 crore loan taken from cooperative banks by 1.64 million farmers in the state. Chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami made this announcement during the last day of the assembly session on Friday. The state is headed for assembly elections in April-May.
The CM added that the scheme would come into immediate effect to reduce the burden on debt-ridden farmers who are currently affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, two cyclones in the state since November, and the monsoon.
“I am also a farmer, I’ve a lot of affection for farmers,” said Palaniswami. “It is my responsibility to help farmers to continue their work.” In 2017, the government had provided ₹2,247 crore as relief to drought affected farmers, he added.
The AIADMK government, which is in alliance with the BJP, has backed the three new farm laws. The DMK-led Opposition has criticised and questioned how Palaniswami as a farmer could support the bills. DMK president MK Stalin last month promised waiving of farm loans if his party was elected to power. The DMK has protested in support of the agitating farmers in Delhi and led a day-long hunger strike in December.
The DMK boycotted the entire assembly session which began on February 2.
