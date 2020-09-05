e-paper
Home / India News / ‘Ahead of state polls, Nitish busy wooing SC/STs for votes’: Mayawati

Mayawati, a four-term Uttar Pradesh chief minister, was reacting to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s move to provide jobs to family members of people from the SC/ST community killed in the state.

india Updated: Sep 05, 2020 23:45 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
File photo: BSP chief Mayawati.
File photo: BSP chief Mayawati. (ANI)
         

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday slammed the Janata Dal (United) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Bihar over what she called enticing the scheduled caste and scheduled tribes (SCs/STs) for their votes just ahead of the assembly polls in Bihar.

Mayawati, a four-term Uttar Pradesh chief minister, was reacting to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s move to provide jobs to family members of people from the SC/ST community killed in the state.

On Friday, the CM had instructed the chief secretary to frame rules for providing jobs to next of kin of persons from the SC/ST community killed in the state. He also directed officials to dispose of all pending cases registered under Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribe Act within a time frame.

Advising people not to get swayed by allurements offered by the Nitish government, Mayawati tweeted that the Bihar government should have learnt from the rule of the BSP government in Uttar Pradesh.

“Now, ahead of the Bihar polls the government is trying to woo SC/STs by making tall promises to them though the fact is that throughout their tenure the government didn’t pay attention to SC/STs and remained indifferent to them,” she tweeted.

“If the Bihar government was actually so serious about the welfare of this section of society, why did it sleep over their demands and needs?” she stated.

