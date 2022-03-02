Ahead of Telangana assembly session, rift between KCR and governor widens

The budget session of the Telangana legislative assembly will start on March 7without the traditional address by the governor, a decision of the state government that is being seen as evidence of the widening rift between chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and governor Tamilisai Soundarrajan.

The state government dismissed reports of differences, saying that the speech was being avoided due to technical reasons, without elaborating.

The governor is upset with the decision taken on Monday, a Raj Bhavan official familiar with the matter said. She has, however, decided not to comment on the matter immediately.

Soundarrajan is currently in the Union Territory of Puducherry, of which she is also the lieutenant governor.

“She will react at an appropriate time,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

The decision to avoid the governor’s address to the joint meeting of legislative assembly and council at the start of the budget session appears to have been taken much earlier, the official said.

“The eighth session of the second Telangana assembly was adjourned sine die on October 8. It should have been communicated to the governor immediately so that she could prorogue it,” the Raj Bhavan official said. “But the assembly secretariat did not send the file to Raj Bhavan deliberately, because if the session was prorogued, the budget session would become the first session of the calendar year and it is mandatory to have the governor’s address.”

The controversy was unwarranted, as the governor would have read out the speech approved by the state cabinet, the official said. “She has to refer to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government as my government in the speech, so where is the question of any controversy?” he asked.

Though Soundarrajan has not commented against the chief minister or the Telangana government so far, she has been assertive on some issues.

Differences between her and chief minister Rao came to the fore for the first time in August last year, when Soundarrajan refused to accept a proposal sent by the government nominating TRS leader P Kaushik Reddy for the MLC seat under the governor’s quota on the ground that he did not fit into the social service category.

The launch of a suggestions and grievances box at the Raj Bhavan on January 1 was also not taken kindly by Rao. TRS leaders had criticised the move on social media.

Since then, relations between the governor and the state government have been chilly. No arrangements were for her to unfurl the tricolour on Republic Day at the pubic gardens in capital Hyderabad, as is the tradition.

The state government had cited the Covid-19 pandemic as the cause behind the move. Soundarrajan had to restrict Republic Day celebrations to Raj Bhavan, and none of the state’s ministers attended the event.

The visit of the governor to Medaram village in Mulugu district to attend the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara, a Hindu festival, on February 19 is another instance.

“She was denied a helicopter and she had to travel for nearly 200km by car to Medaram despite the area being Maoist-prone,” the Raj Bhavan official said. “She was not accorded any protocol, as the ministers, MLAs and even district collector and superintendent of police stayed away from her visit. She had to return to Hyderabad by road again.”

The state government denied reports of disrespect shown to the governor.

“Why should we avoid the governor’s speech, which only explains the development and welfare programmes of the government? We are not able to have the governor’s address only due to a technical problem,” said Vemula Prashant Reddy, the state’s legislative affairs minister.

It was not correct to hold a governor’s address for a session that was not prorogued, Reddy said. “Moreover, nowhere it is mentioned in the Constitution that the budget session of the legislature should commence with the governor’s speech,” he said.

