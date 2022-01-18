Ahead of UP polls, Mamata to virtually campaign for Samajwadi Party in Lucknow, Varanasi

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will virtually campaign for the Samajwadi Party in Lucknow on February 8 and later, also at Varanasi, SP national vice-president Kiranmay Nanda said in Kolkata on Tuesday afternoon after meeting the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson at her south Kolkata residence.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will also take part in these campaigns, said Nanda who met Banerjee with Yadav’s message. The meeting went on for around 30 minutes.

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 10.

“Akhilesh Yadav wants Mamata Banerjee to campaign for us because she is the face of the anti-Bharatiya Janata Party force at the national level. The BJP has stopped all physical campaigns by the opposition in UP, citing the Covid-19 pandemic. It is using the election commission. No more than five people are being allowed at any meeting. Under these circumstances, a virtual campaign is the only solution. Banerjee has agreed to this,” said Nanda.

The heads of the two parties will also jointly address a press conference on February 8, Nanda said.

“The SP will surely form the government. The BJP has realized that its defeat is inevitable. People are coming in large numbers when Akhilesh Yadav is visiting any place. In contrast, few are attending BJP meetings. The SP wants anti-BJP votes to consolidate. That’s why we did not contest any seat in Bengal last year. Likewise, Banerjee, too, does not want to contest any seat in UP,” Nanda added.

Yadav had sent Nanda and SP Rajya Sabha member Jaya Bachchan to campaign for the TMC in Bengal in the March-April polls.

Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury took a swipe at the TMC. “Mamata Banerjee is not the only face against the BJP. Nanda said that to please her. Leaders like Akhilesh Yadav and Arvind Kejriwal are also anti-BJP faces. Banerjee has at least shown some good gesture by not trying to purchase the BJP leaders who are abandoning their party in UP to join Akhilesh. In Meghalaya and Goa, she used these tactics to weaken the Congress,” said Chowdhury.

The Bengal BJP also tried to ridicule Banerjee.

“We wish Banerjee a happy journey. She claims to be a religious person. We are sure she will enjoy the Ganga Aarti at Varanasi,” said Bengal BJP’s chief spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya.

Banerjee has said several times in recent months that she wants to consolidate anti-BJP forces and contest polls in other states with a target to win. Her nephew and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is seen as the driving force behind this expansion plan. He announced on June 8 last year that TMC will set up units in other states.

Abhishek Banerjee reached Goa on Monday evening on a three-day trip to finalise the list of candidates the party wants to field in the coming state elections. The TMC will contest with the Maharashtawadi Gomanthak Party as its ally.

