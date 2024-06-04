Ahmedabad East Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live: BJP's Hasmukhbhai Patel leads

BJP's Hasmukhbhai Patel is leading in the Ahmedabad East constituency in Gujarat, with Congress' Himmatsinh Prahladsinh Patel trailing by a margin of 13,6216 votes at 11 am according to the ECI. Ahmedabad East constituency in Gujarat (HT file photo)

One of the 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state, Ahmedabad East is a general category constituency comprising seven assembly segments, Vatva, Dahegam, Nikol, Gandhinagar South, Naroda, Bapunagar, and Thakkarbapa Nagar.

The seat witnessed a direct fight between Congress candidate Himmatsinh Patel, MLA from Bapunagar, and Bharatiya Janata Party’s Hasmukh Patel. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Hasmukh Patel secured a whopping vote share of 67.17% and defeated Congress party’s Gitaben Patel, who managed 28.26% of the votes.

He is running for the seat for the second consecutive term. The constituency first voted in 2009 and elected BJP’s Harin Pathak, who secured a vote share of 53.37%, while his opponent, Congress leader Babaria Dipakbhai Ratilal, received 38.97% of the votes.

Similarly, in 2014, BJP fielded actor-turned-politician Paresh Rawal, who secured a 64.29% vote share, restricting Congress party’s Patel Himmatsinh Prahladsingh to 31.15%.

BJP’s top guns, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, campaigned for Hasmukh Patel, who had previously won the two assembly elections held in 2012 and 2017 as MLA for the Amraiwadi constituency.

The constituency went to the polls in the third phase on May 7 and recorded a voter turnout of 5472% against its 2019 percentage of 61.76%.

Of all the seats in Gujarat, the constituency had the highest number of candidates, with 18 in the fray. The Congress party had initially fielded Rohan Gupta from the seat, who later withdrew from the contest, citing his father's serious medical condition.

However, on April 15, snapping a 15-year-long association with the grand old party, Gupta joined the BJP in New Delhi in the presence of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and its national general secretary Vinod Tawde.

Gupta had alleged that the Congress party was facing a leadership crisis and was losing credibility among the masses. He had also blamed Congress for declining the Ram temple consecration ceremony invitation and aligning with the Aam Aadmi Party.