Mumbai, With white smoke emanating from Captain Sumeet Sabharwal's funeral pyre providing the dark backdrop to the sombre mood at the crematorium, his two colleagues from Air India bade final farewell to their friend-cum-hero "Sabby" whose captivating smile won hearts. Ahmedabad plane crash: Farewell, captain 'Sabby', even sky gone cold after plane crash'

Sabharwal was the pilot in command of the ill-fated Ahmedabad-London Gatwick Air India plane that crashed last week, killing 241 out of 242 people on board, and 29 on the ground.

Air India captain and Sabharwal’s colleague Kapil Kohal stood numbed, struggling to maintain his composure, as his friend's mortal remains were consigned to flames at Muktidham crematorium in Chakala. "Captain Sabharwal was our senior. We’ve known him for 35 years. He was a batch senior in training, and later, in Air India too," he told PTI Videos, his voice heavy with grief and pride.

"He was our friend and colleague. Today, we see him as a hero," he added.

In a profession where uniforms are crisp and demeanours composed, Captain Sabharwal stood out—not just for his flying skills, but for his grounded nature.

"He lived simply. Two sets of clothes, a couple of pairs of slippers and shoes. That’s all you’d find in his room," Kohal recalled.

"Despite wearing four stripes on his shoulders, he remained humble and soft-spoken. The crowd today says everything about his character," he added.

To those who knew him closely, "Sabby" was a quiet presence with a warm heart.

"We used to call him ‘Sag Sag’ or just ‘Sabby’,” Kohal shared.

"We’d often joke with him—‘Why are you always so serious?’ He wouldn’t speak much on WhatsApp groups. But he’d send thoughtful personal messages, asking about our families, and our kids’ milestones. He cared deeply, quietly.”

Captain Shankar Chaudhary, another colleague and close friend, said what he would miss most was Captain Sabharwal’s radiant smile.

"Even after long-haul flights, he always greeted us with that same warm, reassuring smile. He was a happy-go-lucky guy," he said.

"Now, every time I see that final image of the aircraft going down, it tears me apart. I wonder—what would I have done in his place?" he said.

Captain Chaudhary also expressed frustration over early speculation on the cause of the crash.

"People are already calling it pilot error. I’m shocked and deeply saddened. That Dreamliner is a powerful aircraft. It can practically fly vertically. Even if the gear or flap or whatever was out, the engine power could override everything else," he added.

In the days since the tragedy, the skies above India have felt different to those who fly them.

"I took a flight out just two days after it happened," said Captain Kohal.

"And the skies felt cold. The morale of everyone—passengers, ground staff, dispatchers—was just… shattered. Even on the ATC, you could hear it in their voices, especially when I used my call sign, he added.

He advised restraint while speculating the probable cause of the flight crash.

"Authorities are doing their part, so let’s wait. Even we, as professionals, are waiting to understand what exactly went wrong—so that we can retrain. In aviation, every crash, and every accident becomes a lesson—for the manufacturers, for us pilots, for the operators. Somewhere, something didn’t align".

Both Captain Kapil Kohal and Captain Shankar Chaudhary continue to operate wide-body flights from Ahmedabad to their respective destinations.

"We will learn. We will study again, rise again, fly again—and above all, we will keep you safe again," Captain Kohal added.

