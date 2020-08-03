Ahmedabad’s Covid-19 case count nears 27,000-mark; six die

india

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 20:25 IST

The number of Covid-19 cases in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat mounted by 151 to 26,969 on Monday, state health department said.

Death toll went up to 1,609 with six patients succumbing to the infection in the day, it said.

A total of 109 patients were discharged in the day, including 100 in Ahmedabad city and 9 in rural areas, taking the total count to 21,801 in the district.

Of 151 new cases, 139 cases were reported from Ahmedabad city while 12 patients were detected in rural areas.

All six fatalities were reported from Ahmedabad municipal corporation areas, the department said.