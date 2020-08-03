e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Ahmedabad’s Covid-19 case count nears 27,000-mark; six die

Ahmedabad’s Covid-19 case count nears 27,000-mark; six die

A totalof 109 patients were discharged in the day, including 100 in Ahmedabad city and 9 in rural areas, taking the total count to 21,801 in the district.

india Updated: Aug 03, 2020 20:25 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Ahmedabad
Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani visits Surat Civil Hospital, in Surat.
Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani visits Surat Civil Hospital, in Surat.(PTI)
         

The number of Covid-19 cases in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat mounted by 151 to 26,969 on Monday, state health department said.

Death toll went up to 1,609 with six patients succumbing to the infection in the day, it said.

A total of 109 patients were discharged in the day, including 100 in Ahmedabad city and 9 in rural areas, taking the total count to 21,801 in the district.

Of 151 new cases, 139 cases were reported from Ahmedabad city while 12 patients were detected in rural areas.

All six fatalities were reported from Ahmedabad municipal corporation areas, the department said.

tags
top news
Pak army tries to corner Supreme Court’s tough judge. It is worried about 2023
Pak army tries to corner Supreme Court’s tough judge. It is worried about 2023
India eyes Rs 1.75 lakh crore turnover in defence manufacturing by 2025
India eyes Rs 1.75 lakh crore turnover in defence manufacturing by 2025
Pakistan court allows India to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav
Pakistan court allows India to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav
Anxious WHO implores world to ‘do it all’ in long war on Covid-19
Anxious WHO implores world to ‘do it all’ in long war on Covid-19
Opposition piles pressure on Kerala CM to quit over gold smuggling case
Opposition piles pressure on Kerala CM to quit over gold smuggling case
Yoga institutes, gyms to open from August 5; govt issues guidelines
Yoga institutes, gyms to open from August 5; govt issues guidelines
‘Wonder why?’: Tharoor after Shah picks pvt hospital for Covid-19 treatment
‘Wonder why?’: Tharoor after Shah picks pvt hospital for Covid-19 treatment
Ram temple: Babri litigant Iqbal Ansari gets invite, says ‘Lord’s wish’
Ram temple: Babri litigant Iqbal Ansari gets invite, says ‘Lord’s wish’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In