‘AIADMK a weak Oppn’: Sasikala launches attack

VK Sasikala, a long-time confidante of late J Jayalalithaa, on Wednesday described the AIADMK under present leadership as a “weak opposition”, in a fresh bid to take over the party’s reigns from former chief ministers Edappadi Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam.

She also launched a tirade against the DMK government over several issues including the state’s sour relationship with the union government.

She said Palaniswami, the AIADMK joint coordinator, and Panneerselvam, party coordinator, led party is a “weak opposition”. She asserted that the main opposition party will “soon function under her leadership”.

“How long will they (DMK) keep yapping against the union government? It’s been a year since they came to power and they have been fighting with the union government. They need to implement and execute projects. Only people are suffering because of this,” she said while criticising the media present there for not asking her questions on governance.

She was speaking to the media after attending a wedding near her residence in Chennai’s T Nagar.

Sasikala said only a few in the AIADMK are against her return while many are speaking to her and that soon Tamil Nadu’s main opposition party will function under her leadership. “Not everyone speaks against me. Only a few. They might be making such remarks perhaps in the expectation of a party post. Also, only the party cadre decides who should be the leader of the party and the norm was established by Thalaivar (AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran),” she said. “People say they never functioned as an opposition party and hence the cadre are expecting me to lead the party.”

When asked if Panneerselvam is speaking to her after he revealed that he always has respect for her, Sasikala left it open ended. “How can I talk about that in front of so many people.”

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan, who was released by the Supreme Court last week, paid a visit to Sasikala on Wednesday at her residence. His mother Aruptham Ammal had accompanied him. Perarivalan had previous met chief minister MK Stalin, Palaniswami and other regional party leaders.

The biennial elections for six Rajya Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu will be held on June 10. The ruling DMK is expected to win four seats of which one is allotted to its ally Congress.

The AIADMK is still discussing candidates for the two seats which it can win unopposed with the support of allies BJP and PMK.

Sasikala also criticised AIADMK’s delay in the decision making as opposed to how it was done during Jayalalithaa’s period when she used to release the list ahead of other parties.

“Only when the party has a leader who is acceptable to the cadre will they accept the decisions of the leadership. Now, there is no such situation in the AIADMK. This is why there is a delay in finalising candidates for the Rajya Sabha.”

Late on Wednesday, the AIADMK announced C Ve Shanmugham and R Dharmar as its candidates for Rajya Sabha election.