AIADMK: Leadership crisis and caste politics

There is a deep crisis within the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) about the leadership struggle and competition amongst the key stakeholders such as Edapaddi Palanisamy (EPS), O Panneerselvam (OPS) and VK Sasikala. The AIADMK after the passing away of J Jayalalithaa is yet to find a leader who could obtain the undivided loyalty of its functionaries and communicate with the party cadre. The party is deeply divided and polarised on caste and sub-regional terms with dangerous implications for future. The party and its cadre are disillusioned with the three successive defeats – the 2019 parliamentary elections, the 2021 assembly elections, and the recently held local body polls.

After the departure of Sasikala to Bengaluru prison and the exit of TTV Dinakaran along with his core loyalists, the pact between EPS and OPS was more to retain their power in government and the party was only a means. This power arrangement has survived and worked beyond everyone’s expectation, simply because of the support and backing provided by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to keep the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) out of power. The EPS-OPS pact would have ended in May this year with a remarkable success of the DMK but for the considerable number of seats won by the AIADMK to emerge as an opposition party with floor potential.

The defeat of the AIADMK in the assembly elections held earlier this year and the spread of its winning candidates revealed an upper hand for EPS and the impending revolt from within was withheld until further notice. OPS continued to play along with him until the conditions portend a change of wind and along the way he has also been fine-tuning his tone of reconciliation and bridge building exercises with Sasikala through his seasoned emissaries. The BJP factor weighs heavily upon everyone’s mind when evaluating or trusting the moves of OPS. This is also the critical dilemma and source of discomfort between Sasikala and OPS negotiators.

The uncertainty of the future and the absence of clear leadership are factors gripping the party as never before. In certain ways, generating a condition for the return of Sasikala and along with her TTV Dinakaran with his party and flag rolled up for the dream show. Sasikala is all set to walk the last mile coinciding with the Pon Muthuramalinga Thevar’s birthday celebrations and the cautious strategy of recapturing the party through democratic means. EPS is beginning to wither under multiple pressures of challenge to his leadership, threats of Kodanad case and the searches and raids conducted against the former colleagues and influential ministers during the AIADMK reign. EPS is sensing the heat and he knows the depths of distrust prevailing between him and OPS. He may even be ready to surrender but the bitter memory for Sasikala is too fresh to wane for any stake that he may concede. Sasikala is also aware that EPS is more vulnerable than ever before. OPS remains a pigeon in the BJP’s nest and unlikely to fly out without any trappings.

There is chance for re-induction of Sasikala in the AIADMK without an inevitable split because of the clear absence of consensus about her leadership. The split and disaffection will be inevitable with her return. She has to wait and fight (plot) her way back. It will not be easy even after she succeeds. She must win the hearts of people, which she may not, because she will always be seen as a usurper of power.

The crisis of leadership and the impending split from within also presents another challenge of the division being on the lines of caste and region as never before. Although Thevar community, in particular, Mukkulathor, at large have been a consistent vote bank for the party yet the AIADMK managed to retain other communities with good rapport and mutual benefits. This fragile consensus within the AIADMK will be tested beyond doubt and the regional polarisation of traditional vote bank will also affect the assessments in future.

Dinakaran will be the largest beneficiary of this transition if it happens. OPS will also benefit with power and influence. Along with Sasikala, it is Dinakaran who will return to exercise power and clout within the party like before. An interesting proposition is that if Sasikala returns to AIADMK, she and her clan will keep the party under their control in the future. It will then emerge a condition that will force the destiny of the party to follow the infamous political culture witnessed in the country. The AIADMK will become a party of the family, like the Congress, Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, DMK etc.

(Prof. Ramu Manivannan is a scholar-social activist in areas of education, human rights and sustainable development through an initiative “Multiversity.”)

