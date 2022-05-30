AIADMK opposes Tamil Nadu move to levy cess on farm produce sales

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam on Sunday said the party was against the move to levy one per cent market cess by the Tamil Nadu government on sale of agriculture produce outside the regulated markets.

The former chief minister, criticising the ruling DMK, said the plan would affect the traders, farmers and public and such a practice was not followed by any other State in the country.

“Traders have informed that due to the levy of one per cent market cess, farmers will be affected in the first place and secondly, traders themselves during purchase of the produce and the public too will be affected,” he said in a statement here.

Panneerselvam said 27 sales committees were managing the 284 regulated markets in the State and traders have informed that an one per cent market cess would be charged from them in the sale value of the produce that takes place outside the regulated markets.

“This initiative by the government will not lead to an increase in the income of farmers. it will only lead to decrease and affect everyone, so I, on behalf of the AIADMK, strongly condemn this move,” he said.

Panneerselvam said other states were not collecting market cess on sale of agriculture produce that happen outside the regulated markets and urged Tamil Nadu to follow suit.

He appealed to the chief minister M K Stalin not to go ahead with the plan.