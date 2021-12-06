AIADMK, Sasikala differences mar Jayalalithaa’s 5th death anniversary event

The differences between AIADMK and supporters of expelled leader V K Sasikala over being the true heir to the party spilled over on the streets at J Jayalalithaa’s mausoleum on Sunday on the late chief minister’s fifth death anniversary.

AIADMK’s coordinator and joint coordinator O Panneerselvam and Edappadi Palaniswami, who are the only duo to have filed nominations for internal party elections to the posts, are likely to be announced winners. They put up a united front at the mausoleum where they took a pledge that the party was a fortress that cannot be shaken by anyone.

“We will not let enemies win through divide and rule conspiracies,” Panneerselvam said, and others followed suit.

Later, a teary eyed Sasikala with her supporters gathered at the mausoleum, where she was hailed as general secretary of the party. They took a pledge to be united under Sasikala’s leadership to win future elections in Tamil Nadu. The AIADMK, which is allied with the Bharatiya Janata Party, lost power in the state assembly elections earlier this year.

Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dhinakaran, who in 2018 floated the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), a breakaway faction of AIADMK, took a pledge vowing to take over the parent party.

There were tense moments when Palaniswami’s car was leaving, as cadres of AIADMK and AMMK raised slogans against one another.

Amidst Sasikala trying to wrest control of AIADMK, a party she manoeuvred from behind the scenes as Jayalalithaa’s close confidante, and rebel voices growing in support of her return and against the dual leadership, Panneerselvam and Palaniswami have strengthened their positions in sharing power.

Not too long ago, Sasikala found support in Panneerselvam, who told reporters they will discuss her re-induction, which Palaniswami disapproved of. One again, the duo seemed to have compromised to co-exist.

“We convinced Panneerselvam against it. Both of them have to work together. There is no other way,” an AIADMK leader said, requesting anonymity.

On December 1, AIADMK modified its bylaws to change their internal voting process for the top posts of coordinator and joint-coordinator. Primary members (party cadre who have been members for at least five years, about 15 million) will elect party positions by a “single voting system,” where one vote will be cast for the pair contesting for the top posts. A day later, internal elections for these and other organisational posts were announced to be held on December 7.

As anticipated, AIADMK’s dual leadership, Panneerselvam and Palaniswami, is the only team to have filed nominations to the posts of coordinator and joint coordinator on Saturday. There were no other candidates.

“They will be declared as winners in a unanimous decision,” the leader quoted above said. This comes amid allegations that a party worker was manhandled when he tried to file his nomination on Saturday, but this has been dismissed by the party’s election commissioners, C Ponniyan and Pollachi V Jayaraman.

With the bylaws changed and with holding elections immediately has given the current AIADMK structure legal validity, according to political experts. This has created more obstructions for Sasikala. Reacting to the developments, Sasikala on Saturday released a statement saying that she will not be a mute spectator.

“Sasikala is a prisoner of the past and Dhinakaran adopted wrong strategies after he won in R K Nagar (the constituency that fell vacant after Jayalalithaa’s death, which he won),” said political commentator Raveendran Duraisamy. “And AIADMK is EPS plus OPS, and neither of them will give up their authority in the party.”

This may be a time to bring AIADMK together to speak in one voice, political analyst Maalan Narayanan said. “OPS has been issuing statements against the DMK, but he is soft pedalling, while EPS is giving bytes on all issues, and no one seems to be taking him seriously,” said Narayanan. “It appears that Sasikala and Dhinakaran, too, aren’t getting along well together.”

“It’s time that the principal opposition has a leader who enjoys the support of the cadre, and they can speak in one voice ahead of the local body polls,” Narayanan said. “That’s AIADMK’s last chance.”

As Palaniswami was leaving the premises of the mausoleum on Marina beach, an unidentified man flung a slipper towards his car. A member of the AIADMK filed a complaint at the D6 Anna Square police station accusing the AMMK cadre for attempting to attack the former chief minister. “Such things usually happen during political events and usually someone files a complaint,” said an officer of the station. Reacting to the complaint, Dhinakaran took to Twitter to take a dig at the AIADMK over the alleged incident that a party member was manhandled in the headquarters when he tried to file his nomination for the two top posts. “We do not have that kind of mentality...we do not believe in violence,” he said.

