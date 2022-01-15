AIIMS Bhubaneswar stops OPD as 17 staff including doctors test Covid positive

BHUBANESWAR: The AIIMS Bhubaneswar authorities have stopped walk-in OPD services at all specialities and super-specialities departments in the hospital from January 17 after 136 staff of the institute including doctors and students were infected with Covid-19.

“Recently, there has been a considerable resurgence of Covid-19 positive cases in Bhubaneswar area. The pandemic has affected many residents, faculty, staff and students of the institution within a week. The number is gradually increasing day by day. Because of this, AIIMS Bhubaneswar is compelled to stop the walk-in-OPD services of all the specialities and super specialities departments temporarily with effect from 17th of this month (Monday) till further orders. But the patients who have made registration online can attend in their respective department by showing their online booking number at the entry gate,” the notification issued by AIIMS Bhubaneswar said.

In the absence of OPD consultation, patients can get advice from doctors through AIIMS Bhubaneswar ‘Swasthya’ app and telemedicine (WhatsApp call) services from 9 am to 5 pm from Monday to Friday and 9 am to 1 pm on Saturday on all working days. However, emergency services like day-care, radiotherapy, dialysis, trauma and emergency, emergency and life-saving surgery, telemedicine and teleconsultation service, IPD service, Covid vaccination service, immunization for old registered patients will continue as before.

RT-PCR negative reports for patients and the attendant have been mandatory at the time of IPD admission. Only one attendant is allowed with the IPD patients.

The Health and Family Welfare department has asked medical colleges and hospitals, district headquarters hospitals, capital hospital and Rourkela General Hospital in the state to decongest the health facilities and ensure healthcare personnel and non-Covid patient did not get infected.

“Non-essential admission to hospitals should be avoided and all elective surgeries are to be stopped and emergency surgeries need to be taken up with universal precautions. In OPD the medical officer should avoid advising frequent revisit of the patient if not required and in indoor one attendant is to be allowed for serious patient and no attendant to be allowed inside the ward for ambulatory patient,” the directive said.

In view of the rising cases, the MBBS examination scheduled to be held at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in Burla on Saturday was postponed. Five doctors, two medical students and 10 patients of the healthcare facility have tested positive for Covid so far.

In Fakirmohan Medical College and Hospital of Balasore district, 43 MBBS students have tested positive for Covid.

The state reported over 10000 cases on Saturday for third successive day. On Saturday, Odisha reported 10856 cases with a TPR of 14.5%.