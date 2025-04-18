Menu Explore
AIIMS Delhi, PGI Chandigarh faculties demand immediate implementation of rotatory headship policy

PTI |
Apr 18, 2025 08:16 PM IST

New Delhi, Faculty associations of AIIMS Delhi and PGI Chandigarh have expressed concern over the "continued delay" in implementing the long-standing policy of 'rotatory headship' in these premier institutions.

The Faculty Association of AIIMS , Delhi, held a general body meeting on April 16, with PGI’s Faculty Association following it up with its own on April 17.

"Both the bodies unanimously voiced that the rotatory headship system, along with the collegium system, is essential for promoting a fair, transparent, and democratic governance structure within their institutions," the two bodies said in a joint statement released on Friday.

In 2023, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, formally communicated that the rotatory headship policy would be implemented in AIIMS Delhi and PGI Chandigarh from June 2024.

Despite this, no tangible steps have been taken toward its enforcement, even after the lapse of almost a year and repeated representations by faculty bodies, according to the statement.

Furthermore, multiple rounds of dialogue with Union health ministry officials have taken place. However, the Union health minister has not granted an audience to either association, with the matter being repeatedly deferred without justification, the statement read.

In light of this prolonged inaction, both associations have resolved to issue a 14-day deadline from April 17 for the policy to be implemented. If no progress is made, a phased protest will begin from May 1.

In the first month, doctors would hold a Black Badge protest, followed by a Relay Hunger protest in the second month. As mentioned in the statement, escalated protest actions will be taken up if the demands remain unanswered.

"We urge the Ministry to honor its own commitment and avoid a situation where faculty are forced into protest to achieve a policy that has already been promised," they said in the statement.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

