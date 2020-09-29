e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / AIIMS panel submits report in Sushant death case, CBI to decide next course of action

AIIMS panel submits report in Sushant death case, CBI to decide next course of action

The team led by Dr Gupta had on September 7 conducted viscera test to check for poisoning in Rajput’s death. The CBI also took the special three-member team to Rajput’s Mumbai house for forensic examination and further investigation.

india Updated: Sep 29, 2020 09:07 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.
Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.(Amal KS/HT Photo)
         

The forensic team of Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), which was re-examining the circumstances that led to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, has submitted its report to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

According to Hindustan Times’ sister publication Hindustan, the CBI is examining the report before arriving at any conclusion.

The forensic medical board was formed under the chairmanship of Dr Sudhir Gupta on the request of CBI to which wanted to analyse the post-mortem and viscera reports in detail. The board submitted its report to the CBI on Monday after an extensive meeting.

The team led by Dr Gupta had on September 7 conducted viscera test to check for poisoning in Rajput’s death.

The CBI also took the special three-member team to Rajput’s Mumbai house for forensic examination and further investigation.

Dr Gupta’s forensic team has earlier handled high-profile cases like Sheena Bora murder case and the death of Sunanda Pushkar. It has offered its medico-legal advice in these cases.

Speaking on the current probe, Dr Gupta there is a need to look into some legal aspects for a logical conclusion in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

“AIIMS and CBI are in agreement on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case but more deliberations are needed. There is a need to look into some legal aspects for a logical legal conclusion in due course of time. It will be totally conclusive,” Gupta was qupted as saying by new agency ANI.

The agency had registered an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the Rajput’s death after the Centre accepted Bihar government’s recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.

Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

tags
top news
Not being risk-averse in face of Covid-19 crisis: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Not being risk-averse in face of Covid-19 crisis: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Eye on China, India goes for Heron tech upgrade, missile-firing Guardian drones
Eye on China, India goes for Heron tech upgrade, missile-firing Guardian drones
Open to one more stimulus if necessary: Nirmala Sitharaman
Open to one more stimulus if necessary: Nirmala Sitharaman
India’s fiscal federalism crisis is not the pandemic’s creation
India’s fiscal federalism crisis is not the pandemic’s creation
Need to look into legal aspects: AIIMS panel chief on report on Sushant’s death
Need to look into legal aspects: AIIMS panel chief on report on Sushant’s death
Latest Covid-19 vaccine development: Covishield undergoes phase 3 trial, BMC selects 43 volunteers
Latest Covid-19 vaccine development: Covishield undergoes phase 3 trial, BMC selects 43 volunteers
China takes 1959 line on perception of LAC
China takes 1959 line on perception of LAC
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protestKshitij PrasadCovid 19 India TallyHappy birthday Ranbir KapoorRCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In