Home / India News / AIIMS post-Covid care: Home minister Amit Shah's condition is stable

AIIMS post-Covid care: Home minister Amit Shah’s condition is stable

A team of multidisciplinary specialists led by AIIMS director, Dr Randeep Guleria, is monitoring Shah’s health

india Updated: Aug 20, 2020 10:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shah has been admitted to the VIP ward at the Cardiothoracic and Neurosciences Centre of the hospital.
Shah has been admitted to the VIP ward at the Cardiothoracic and Neurosciences Centre of the hospital.(PTI)
         

Union home minister Amit Shah’s condition is stable, according to people aware of the matter at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where he was admitted to this week for post-Covid-19 care after complaining of fatigue and body ache.

A team of multidisciplinary specialists led by AIIMS director, Dr Randeep Guleria, is monitoring Shah’s health.

Shah, 55, was admitted to AIIMS on Monday night, three days after being discharged from Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after testing negative for the coronavirus disease. He had been admitted to Medanta on August 2 after becoming the first Union minister to test positive for the viral disease.

“Sh Amit Shah, Honourable Home Minister, has been complaining of fatigue and body ache for last three or four days. He has tested negative for Covid-19. He has been admitted to AIIMS for post-Covid care. He is comfortable and is continuing his work from the hospital,” AIIMS said in a statement on Tuesday.

Shah has been admitted to the VIP ward at the Cardiothoracic and Neurosciences Centre (CNC) of the hospital.

“Today my Covid-19 test report has come negative. I thank god. And, I also express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who supported me and my family by wishing me good health. I will be in home isolation for few days on advice of doctors,” Shah had tweeted upon his discharge from Medanta.

He had also announced his health status on Twitter after testing positive for the virus, and urged those who came in contact with him in recent days to isolate themselves and get tested.

“After showing initial symptoms, I underwent a test for coronavirus and the report came out positive. My health is fine but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors,” Shah had posted on the microblogging site.

