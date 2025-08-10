New Delhi, The AIIMS on Sunday clarified that a commentary piece by two of its researchers advocating a relook at India's ban on e-cigarettes is the authors' views and does not represent the institute's stance on the issue. AIIMS says commentary piece by researchers on e-cigarette ban doesn't represent its view

"The AIIMS is in full support of the Government of India's ban on e-cigarettes under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019," it said in a statement.

As nicotine use among youth continues to rise as a potential threat in the country, AIIMS said that it strongly cautions against the deceptive advertisements of e-cigarettes under the garb of being a "safe alternative", particularly when it is being used in an unregulated or recreational setting.

In response to media reports referencing an opinion on Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems , commonly known as e-cigarettes, AIIMS reiterated its clear and long-standing position opposing any form of tobacco and nicotine use, including e-cigarettes.

The premier institute clarified that individual opinions and their conclusions are solely the responsibility of the respective principal investigators and research teams, and "do not represent the official stance or endorsement of AIIMS as an institution".

The institute reaffirms its commitment to rigorous scientific standards, emphasising that only studies reviewed and formally adopted by its expert committees or management are considered the AIIMS' official position.

The AIIMS consistently supports data-driven, evidence-based medical practice and policy and notes that any interpretation or unapproved communication should not be attributed to the institute as a whole, the statement said.

It further stated that AIIMS has issued warnings against promoting, or even casually accepting, ENDS and e-cigarettes, especially among the youth.

"The institute proudly stood in support of the Government of India's 2019 countrywide ban on ENDs, and will continue to stand for sound, scientific, and cautious public health policies," the statement said.

AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas has unequivocally stated in his address that the Institute is completely opposed to e-cigarettes

He said, "AIIMS has always taken a clear stance against smoking and nicotine use, including e-cigarettes. We support prevention, regulation, and cessation, not replacement with unregulated alternatives."

"Furthermore, official statements or policy communications are exclusively issued through designated AIIMS spokespersons or the administration.

"AIIMS is committed to transparency and will continue to clarify its position when media or other entities misattribute findings to the institute," he said.

The statement underlined that for authoritative information or clarification, one needs to refer to official notifications published on the AIIMS website or direct communication from authorised institutional representatives.

It said that through the activities of its Tobacco Cessation Clinic , one of the first of its kind in India, AIIMS has led tobacco cessation initiatives in India.

"The very existence and continuous working of this clinic speaks of AIIMS' unwavering dedication towards scaling down the burden of tobacco-related diseases in India," the statement added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.