AIMPLB appeals for 'lights out' protest against new Waqf law

PTI |
Apr 29, 2025 09:20 PM IST

New Delhi, The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has appealed to the people of the country to switch off the lights of their homes, offices and businesses on Wednesday from 9 PM to 9:15 PM to protest the Waqf Act.

In a statement, AIMPLB spokesperson SQR Ilyas said that the Board launched a nationwide movement on April 10 against the "discriminatory and constitutionally incompatible" amendments made to the Waqf Act.

"As part of this campaign, various programmes are being organised across the country. So far, several large public meetings have been held in various cities, and roundtable meetings have been conducted with fellow citizens and civil society.

"At the district level, protests, demonstrations and human chain programmes have also taken place," he said.

On Wednesday, , 2025, from 9 PM to 9:15 PM, a nationwide "lights out" programme will be held, he said.

As a mark of solidarity with the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the Pahalgam terror attack, the AIMPLB had suspended its campaign against the "controversial amendments" to the Waqf Act for three days starting April 23.

Ilyas said that while the "lights out" programme is symbolic in appearance, it will serve as a "powerful expression of protest by the country's Muslims and all justice-loving people, united against these dark amendments".

The Muslim Personal Law Board appeals to all people to unite against the governmental "injustice and oppression" and to show solidarity by switching off the lights of their homes, shops, offices and business centres for just 15 minutes at 9:00 PM on April 30, the statement said.

"We hope this small sacrifice will have an extraordinary impact. Try to ensure that no home, shop, or centre is left out of this campaign," Ilyas said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

News / India News / AIMPLB appeals for 'lights out' protest against new Waqf law
Follow Us On