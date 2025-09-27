New Delhi, The All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Saturday hailed the Tamil Nadu government's decision to not re-constitute the state waqf board under the new Waqf Act until the Supreme Court delivers its final judgment on the matter. AIMPLB hails Tamil Nadu's decision to not rejig waqf board till SC's final verdict

The AIMPLB congratulated Chief Minister M K Stalin on the "courageous" initiative on behalf of Indian Muslims and all "justice-seeking" people.

"The decision ensures that the state will not reorganise the Waqf Board under the new law until the Supreme Court's final verdict is issued," AIMPLB spokesperson SQR Ilyas said.

He said the AIMPLB appeals to other state governments to take similar decisions and uphold secular and democratic values of the Constitution.

Minorities and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Minister S M Nasar on Saturday asserted that the Tamil Nadu Waqf Board would not be reconstituted till the Supreme Court has pronounced its final judgment on the challenge to the Waqf law amendment

He also termed the Waqf Amendment Act "hastily enforced" by the Union government.

The minister said the DMK government always opposed tampering with the Waqf law, and the state government also went to the Supreme Court, challenging the amendment, which resulted in the apex court passing an interim order on September 15, staying select provisions of the Waqf Amendment Act.

According to the Centre, the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 2025, the Waqf Act, 2025 aims to improve governance by enhancing transparency in Waqf property management.

On September 17, the AIMPLB announced a roadmap for its Save Waqf Campaign.

As part of the campaign, it had said that on October 3 from 8 am to 2 pm, Muslims will keep their businesses, offices, and establishments closed as a mark of protest.

Medical stores will, however, remain open, it said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.