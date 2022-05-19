AIMPLB to back Gyanvapi panel in legal fight

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board will support the Gyanvapi Masjid committee in its legal fight against Hindu petitioners seeking worshipping rights within the mosque premises, a case that will be heard in the Supreme Court and a local court in Varanasi on Thursday.

The Supreme Court will continue hearing a petition by Muslim parties against a controversial survey of the premises, ordered by the Varanasi civil court in April. On Tuesday, the apex court ordered that a section of the complex where a “Shivling” was found — as claimed by Hindu parties on Monday — shall remain protected until further orders but Muslims will have the right to offer namaz in the mosque without hindrance.

The civil court in Varanasi will hear a clutch of petitions by Hindu petitioners, on May 19, calling for measuring of the “Shivling” which was ostensibly found in the ceremonial ablution tank of the mosque.

District government counsel Mahendra Prasad Pandey filed a second application on May 17 asking for water pipes to be shifted from the tank area, and a third application was filed by the Hindu petitioners on May 18 urging the court to direct the removed Advocate commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra to file the report of survey proceedings of May 6 and May 7 in the court. Hearing in the main case could not take place on Wednesday due to a lawyers’ strike in the district. The court fixed May 19 as the date of hearing for all these three petitions.

All the applications (petitions) were filed in the court of Civil Judge (senior Division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar.

On Tuesday, the Varanasi civil court had removed advocate commissioner Mishra, who was in charge of the survey, over allegations that he leaked details of the controversial process, and granted the panel two days for submitting the final report.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) decided late on Tuesday night to back the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, and also discussed ongoing litigation against the Shahi Eidgah mosque in Mathura. Hindu parties claim that the Mathura mosque was built after partially demolishing the Krishna Temple next door, and want orders to seal the premises and bar Muslims from offering namaz.

“Muslims cannot tolerate the desecration of a masjid. The AIMPLB called a meeting on Tuesday night to discuss the issue of Gyanvapi mosque and decided to provide legal aid to the mosque and its committee. The issue of Mathura’s Shahi Eidgah mosque was also discussed,” said Qasim Rasool Ilyas, executive member, AIMPLB.

The board members said places of worship of Muslims were being targeted and the 1991 Places of Worship Act, which froze the “religious identity” of any site of worship (except the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site) on the day of India’s independence, was being openly flouted. The board also asked the Union and state governments to clarify their stand.

“The members realised that on one hand, the hatemongering forces are spreading false propaganda and targeting Muslim holy places with full force. On the other hand, the central and state government, which have constitutional responsibility, are not coming to fore against the false propaganda,” the AIMPLB said in a press note.

The board appealed to Muslims to maintain peace, stand with courage and fight the legal battle to the best of their ability, Ilyas said.

The decades-old dispute over the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Masjid was reignited last year by a petition by five Hindu women who wanted the right to pray to idols of deities they claimed were installed within the mosque complex.

On April 8, the civil court ordered a survey of the premises and appointed Mishra in charge of the exercise. On April 21, the Allahabad high court rejected the Muslim side’s plea of suspending the survey.

The survey began on May 6 but ran into protests from Muslim groups. The next day, these groups asked the civil court to remove advocate commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra for showing bias but on May 12, the court refused, ordered two more advocates (Vishal Singh and Ajay Pratap Singh) to join the exercise.

The controversial survey was completed on May 16; hours later, the Hindu side claimed that a “Shivling” was recovered from the ceremonial ablution tank of the mosque and asked the civil court to seal the spot. By the afternoon, the civil court had ordered the authorities to do so.

The petition by Hindu petitioners seeks a survey of the area under the place where the Shivling was claimed to be found in the mosque complex. The area was sealed on May 16 soon after a Hindu petitioner made the claim

The petition by the DGC seeks shifting of the pipeline outside the sealed area.

The petition by Hindu petitioners seeks that removed Advocate commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra be directed to file the report of survey commission proceedings that was conducted on May 6-7.

