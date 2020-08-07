e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Air India 737 overshoots runway, breaks apart in trying to land

Air India 737 overshoots runway, breaks apart in trying to land

The Boeing Co. 737 flight operated by Air India Ltd.’s overseas unit originated in Dubai, Arun Kumar, the head of India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation, said by phone.

india Updated: Aug 07, 2020 21:30 IST
Bloomberg| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Bloomberg| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Bloomberg
The last fatal plane crash in India was in 2010, when an Air India Express Boeing Co. plane overshot the runway and burst into flames, killing 158 people.
The last fatal plane crash in India was in 2010, when an Air India Express Boeing Co. plane overshot the runway and burst into flames, killing 158 people. (ANI/Twitter)
         

An Air India Express plane with 195 passengers and crew aboard overshot the runway attempting to land at a southern Indian airport, breaking in two and coming to rest in a nearby valley.

The Boeing Co. 737 flight operated by Air India Ltd.’s overseas unit originated in Dubai, Arun Kumar, the head of India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation, said by phone.

It was scheduled to land in Kozhikode, in the southern state of Kerala. According to a playback on flight-tracking website FlightRadar24, the aircraft circled the airport several times.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

The last fatal plane crash in India was in 2010, when an Air India Express Boeing Co. plane overshot the runway and burst into flames, killing 158 people. That was the first fatal crash of a passenger aircraft in India in a decade.

tags
top news
Air India plane overshoots Karipur’s table top runway, drops into valley; 16 dead
Air India plane overshoots Karipur’s table top runway, drops into valley; 16 dead
10 infants among 191 on plane that overshot runway and fell in valley
10 infants among 191 on plane that overshot runway and fell in valley
Deeply anguished and distressed at air accident in Kozhikode, says Hardeep Singh: Latest updates
Deeply anguished and distressed at air accident in Kozhikode, says Hardeep Singh: Latest updates
Prachanda’s security guards test Covid positive, PM Oli gets more time
Prachanda’s security guards test Covid positive, PM Oli gets more time
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
China offers a new normal to end Ladakh border standoff. India shoots it down
Both Air India Express pilots killed as plane with 191 on board skids off runway in Kozhikode
Both Air India Express pilots killed as plane with 191 on board skids off runway in Kozhikode
India to host T20 World Cup in 2021: ICC
India to host T20 World Cup in 2021: ICC
How will Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy help? CM Arvind Kejriwal answers
How will Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy help? CM Arvind Kejriwal answers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In