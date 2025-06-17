New Delhi, The Gujarat State Legal Services Authority under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority has launched an immediate legal and psychological aid initiative following the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash, a release said on Tuesday. Air India crash: NALSA offers legal, mental health support to aggrieved families in Ahmedabad

“In the wake of the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, which has resulted in an immense loss of lives and brought untold suffering to the victims and their families, the NALSA expresses its deepest condolences and solidarity with all those affected. In this hour of grief, the legal services institutions of the country reaffirm their commitment to serving the people in times of crisis,” the release said.

The Gujarat authority launched an emergency response mechanism called "Planecrash legal support helpdesk" under the guidance of NALSA's Patron-in-Chief, Chief Justice B R Gavai, and its Executive Chairperson Justice Surya Kant.

“This support system has been instituted to ensure accessible, immediate, and comprehensive assistance to the victims and their families. A fully functional 24x7 help desk has been set up, providing continuous legal assistance and walk-in support, and is being manned by trained legal aid lawyers who are offering guidance on essential legal matters, including assistance with documentation, identity verification, and claims,” the release added.

The aid is aimed at strengthening on-ground support and qualified advocates have been deployed to offer direct legal counselling to the aggrieved families.

“These advocates are providing real-time legal advice and helping individuals navigate the procedural aspects of loss and recovery. Recognising the emotional and psychological trauma resulting from the tragedy, dedicated trauma and grievance redressal support has also been made available,” the release said.

Psychological counselling was being provided through the victimology centre "Sangathi" for victims and their families, it added.

“All services under this initiative are being provided free of cost, in keeping with NALSA's mission to ensure justice and support to every individual in need. For further assistance, affected victims/ families may also contact the NALSA Helpline: 15100, a toll-free number available nationwide or reach out to the Gujarat State Legal Services Authority at 6357981044 or 07922850999,” the release said.

