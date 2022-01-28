Air pollution higher in Bengaluru than WHO standards: Report

A new global environment advocacy group report has indicated that all 10 air quality monitoring stations in Bengaluru have recorded pollution that is higher than World Health Organisation (WHO) standards, emphasizing the growing problem of pollution in the country’s technology capital.

According to the Greenpeace report, titled ‘Are cities in South India breathing safe air?’, the situation in Bengaluru and other south Indian cities is alarming, and pollution is suspected to have claimed at least 12,000 lives in 2020.

In September last year, WHO released a revised Global Air Quality Guidelines, announcing more stringent limits for six pollutant categories —particulate matter (PM), ozone (O3), nitrogen dioxide (NO2) sulfur dioxide (SO2) and carbon monoxide (CO), HT reported.

The WHO’s revised guidelines prescribe annual PM2.5 average at 5 ug/m3, bringing it down from 2005 limits set at 10 ug/m3. PM10 annual average is now 15 ug/m3 in comparison to the earlier norm of 20 ug/m3. NO2 levels, which are primarily attributable to vehicular emissions, have been revised to 10 ug/m3, in comparison to 40 ug/m3 in 2005.

“The annual average values of PM 2.5 and PM 10 show that at all the locations, the values are higher than WHO revised standards. Apart from that, all the station’s PM 2.5 values are within the NAAQS (national ambient air quality standards of India) standards and eight stations PM 10 values are higher than NAAQS standards,” according to the report.

With over 12 million population, Bengaluru has nearly 10 million vehicles that are squeezed in an area of around 800 square kms. The city gained global notoriety when it was adjudged to have the world’s worst traffic, according to a report by the Netherlands-based TomTom index in 2019, emerged top of the list by beating 415 other cities across 57 countries.

“Bengaluru takes the top spot this year with drivers in the southern Indian city expecting to spend an average of 71% extra travel time stuck in traffic,” TomTom had said in its report.

Bengaluru and Pune were included for the first time in 2019, while Mumbai and New Delhi became part of the study for the first time since 2017. Mumbai was top of the list for two preceding years, while New Delhi fell from second place in 2017 to fourth in 2018.

Vehicular emission is the top contributor to air pollution, followed by construction in Bengaluru.

“The data shows that lockdown is not a solution to air pollution. Relatively lesser economic activity and vehicles are also putting us in a dangerous position. We have to prioritize the immediate shift to clean energy and clean transport to stop more damage. If we look at Bengaluru’s PM10 data, the annual average in most stations is exceeding not only WHO guidelines, but NAAQS levels too,” Avinash Chanchal, Campaign Manager, Greenpeace India, said in a statement.

The findings of the report come at a time when more and more people in cities are taking to private vehicles to mitigate the possibility of contracting Covid-19 in public transport.

“In India, cities across the country are breathing polluted air. Air pollution is not limited to north Indian cities. Greenpeace

India’s report Airpocalypse IV highlighted that more than 80% of cities/towns had PM10 levels exceeding the 60µg/m3 limits for PM10 prescribed under National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) by CPCB in 2018,” the report added.

In November last year, the city air quality and pollution tracking service from IQAir, a Switzerland-based climate group that is also a technology partner of the United Nations Environmental Program, showed that there are as many as three cities (Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai) from India on the list of ten cities with the worst air quality indices.

There are also concerns that there is a low number of monitoring stations in India that does not capture the true extent of the pollution. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), State Pollution Control Boards and Pollution Control Committees are monitoring ambient air quality at 804 locations, covering 344 cities/towns in the country, whereas the requirement far exceeds that.

The Greenpeace report added that despite the repeated lockdowns on account of the Covid pandemic, the annual average values of PM2.5 and PM10 of all studied ten south Indian cities exceed the WHO revised standards.

State pollution control board officials could not be reached for comment.