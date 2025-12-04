New Delhi, More than 80 Padma Awardee doctors has said air pollution is no longer just a concern for the winters but a continuous threat to public health in a joint national health advisory. Air pollution in India a continuous threat, not seasonal anymore, warn Padma Awardee doctors

Doctors from across India have issued a joint national advisory, warning that air pollution is a continuous, life-threatening risk, particularly for children, pregnant women, the elderly, and those with heart or lung conditions.

Highlighting the scale of the crisis, doctors said more than one-third of all respiratory deaths in the country are linked to poor air quality, while nearly 40 per cent of stroke-related mortality is attributed to pollution exposure.

PM2.5 levels in North India often rise 20 to 40 times above World Health Organisation safety limits, with nearly 70 per cent of the population breathing unsafe air daily, the advisory said.

The impact extends far beyond asthma and heart diseases, with pollution now linked to cancer, metabolic disorders, neurological decline, diabetes complications, and even genetic damage through chromosomal breakages and telomere shortening.

It also flagged growing concern over microplastics and nanoplastics in ambient air, particularly around high-traffic corridors. These particles, the doctors said, contribute to chronic inflammation, endocrine disruption, cognitive decline, and developmental delays in children.

Toxic pollutants such as heavy metals, volatile organic compounds, and hydrocarbons were found to worsen cancers, hypertension, and diabetes control.

The doctors issued detailed safety guidance for citizens, urging households to use HEPA air purifiers and N95 masks during high AQI periods, and to limit outdoor activity when pollution peaks.

For families without purifiers, they recommended wet mopping floors daily, avoiding incense, dhoop, camphor, and mosquito coils, ensuring proper kitchen ventilation, and using triple-layer masks.

They further stressed that children should avoid outdoor play and school assemblies on high AQI days, while pregnant women, the elderly, and patients with chronic illnesses should minimise exposure and ensure pneumonia and influenza vaccinations.

The doctors called on the government to take immediate public-health-first action, including declaring severe pollution periods as public health emergencies, correcting Graded Response Action Plan thresholds based on scientific evidence.

The advisory also asked the government to enforce strict controls on construction dust, industrial emissions, waste burning, and diesel generators, expand electric public transport, implement AQI-linked school protocols, launch a national microplastics monitoring programme, and strengthen hazardous waste controls.

While emphasising that individual precautions are essential, the doctors stressed that systemic reforms are non-negotiable, asserting that clean air must be recognised as a fundamental human right.

They also expressed their readiness to support the government with scientific consultation, clinical expertise, and public health guidance, warning that without urgent and coordinated intervention, India risks long-term and irreversible health damage across generations.

The advisory was signed by doctors across India, including Dr Randeep Guleria, Dr Naresh Trehan, Dr Devi Shetty, Dr V Mohan, and Dr Nikhil Tandon, among others.

