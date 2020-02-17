e-paper
Aircraft engine damaged, loader hurt after tug hits freight vehicle at Mumbai airport

Sources at the Mumbai airport said the driver of the tug had come at speed and hit the connected baggage freight loader to the engine, damaging the air conditioner and also injuring the loader.

india Updated: Feb 17, 2020 15:26 IST
Neha LM Tripathi
Neha LM Tripathi
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
SpiceJet aircraft was damaged and a loader was injured when a tug, used to carry out the push back procedure of a departing flight, hit the second engine of the Boeing 737 plane at Mumbai airport.
SpiceJet aircraft was damaged and a loader was injured when a tug, used to carry out the push back procedure of a departing flight, hit the second engine of the Boeing 737 plane at Mumbai airport. (Pradeep Gaur/Mint/HT Archives/Representative Photo)
         

The engine of a SpiceJet aircraft was damaged and a loader was injured after an electric tow tug hit the second engine of the Boeing 737 plane at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Sunday, officials said.

Sources at the Mumbai airport said the driver of the tug had come at speed and hit the connected baggage freight loader to the engine, damaging the air conditioner and also injuring the loader.

A spokesperson of SpiceJet confirmed the accident.

“On February 16, a SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft had a ground incident of “Engine #2 Cowl Damage” by Tug Driver, when he inadvertently accelerated the cargo tug (electric vehicle pull baggage trolley) hitting BFL (used for bulk freight loading) and eventually the cowling. There was no passenger or crew onboard.”

A tug is a vehicle used to carry out the push back procedure of a departing flight when an aircraft is pushed away from the boarding gate with use of external power.

The airline’s officials said that the loader suffered a minor injury on his leg and was provided medical assistance.

“He is stable,” said the spokesperson.

